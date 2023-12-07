Jacksonville ‘Make a Wish’ kid gets to live out his ‘Top Gun’ dream

On Thursday, the Make a Wish Foundation and Florida Air National Guard combined efforts to give a ten year old boy a day to remember and give him his ‘Top Gun’ moment, showing 10-year-old Easton Joubert up close and personal what it’s like to be a fighter pilot for a day.

“He loves flying, loves, jets, love aviation, and loves fighter jets,” Tom Moffit, a pilot for the Florida Air National Guard, said at the event Thursday. “He’s got his flight suit on, he’s gonna watch the jets, he’s gonna sit in his own jet with his name on it, we’re gonna give him the full Eagle Driver treatment.”

Read: The City of St. Augustine Beach has selected their mayor and vice mayor

One day, Easton dreams of overcoming his serious blood condition and becoming a pilot himself, making the experience that much more special.

“He’s definitely a goofy kid,” said Rebecca Grusby with the Make a Wish Foundation. “It’s been great so far to see him open up to all of us and get sworn in.”

Read: Duval, welcome your new pro basketball franchise, the Jacksonville 95ers

The event included a special welcome and swear-in ceremony, a detailed briefing of the base, and a tour of the F-15C maintenance hangar where he’ll take photos in an F-15C Eagle, all while giving Easton a day to remember.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Clay County Outdoor Adventure Park has extended their hours

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.