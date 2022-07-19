Jacksonville woman arrested, accused of aggravated battery using vehicle as weapon

A Jacksonville woman was accused of aggravated battery using a vehicle as a weapon on Thursday, July 14.

According to an arrest report by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, officers made contact with three victims who said 31-year-old Laquanta Boyd became upset over an argument about collecting items from a home.

The report states that the victims told officers Boyd began to beat on the back window of their grandmother’s car. When one victim tried to get her to stop, Boyd got into her car.

What happens next is redacted in the report. However, it later states the vehicle was used as a weapon.

Officers also observed one of the victims had a small laceration to the leg that was bleeding.

Boyd was parked nearby the incident in a white Ford Fusion. She told officers that she was involved in a physical altercation with the victims, the report says.

Boyd was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery causing bodily harm or disability, and criminal mischief.

