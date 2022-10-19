Jacksonville won’t require sex offenders to post ‘no candy’ signs outside home for Halloween

A warning to parents planning trick-or-treating routes: The City of Jacksonville will not require registered sex offenders or predators to post a sign outside their home indicating no trick-or-treaters allowed.

Typically, on Halloween, registered sex offenders and predators have to post a sign saying “no candy.” The requirement is being challenged by two registered sex offenders who filed a lawsuit against the city, saying the ordinance violates their constitutional rights.

Some neighbors Action News Jax spoke with said, they agree.

“I think the sign -- it’d be like wearing a shirt on the back ‘I’m a sex offender’ don’t get near me.’ In other words, we’re going to the extreme,” Ricky Rodriguez said.

Action News Jax reached out to the Offense of General Counsel for comment. City attorney, Craig Feiser, said “Due to pending litigation, I cannot comment at this time.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“There are these laws in place that will keep our kids safe,” City Councilwoman LeAnna Cumber said.

The following is a list of laws that Sexual Offenders and Sexual Predators in Duval County must abide by.

It is unlawful for any Sexual Offender or Sexual Predator to participate in any Halloween party or event if the event targets non-familial children.

Any person designated a Sexual Offender or Sexual Predator shall avoid all Halloween related contact with children.

All outside residential lighting must be off during the evening hours after 5 p.m. on Oct. 31.

No Halloween decorations can be visible from the exterior of any Sexual Offender’s or Sexual Predator’s residence.

Here’s a list of requirements for other Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia counties.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office will also be out in full force on Halloween night.

“JSO is working diligently -- starting a few weeks ago -- to make sure their sexual offender tracking team will be out there on Halloween to knock on every door of every predator,” Cumber said. “And, [they’ll] find every predator and offender in this city to make sure they’re following the law.”

Story continues

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has a list with a map showing where all registered sex offenders live throughout the city.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is encouraging citizens to download the FDLE Mobile App from Google Play or the Apple App Store before Halloween to search Florida’s Sexual Offender Registry.

The “Search Sexual Offenders and Predators” button is one of eight FDLE public services featured in the mobile app. The app makes it easy for citizens to see where sexual offenders have registered a residential address in Florida.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.