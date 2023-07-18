Jacksonville has worst drivers in Florida, survey shows

Jacksonville has the worst drivers in Florida, according to a survey from insurance marketplace QuoteWizard.

QuoteWizard analyzed over six million car insurance quotes from drivers in the 70 largest cities in the U.S. These cities were then evaluated based on four factors to determine overall driver quality: Speeding tickets, citations (such as running a red light or using a cellphone while driving), accidents, and DUIs.

Cities with the most dangerous driving incidents are rated among the worst, while cities with the fewest dangerous driving incidents are rated as the best.

Overall, Jacksonville ranks 12th worst in the country according to the survey.

Detroit has the best drivers in the nation, with the lowest rate of accidents and the second-lowest rate of speeding tickets.

QuoteWizard research team evaluated driver quality from the 70 largest cities in the U.S. including 2023 data from millions of insurance quotes.

The organization used a composite ranking system to rank each city for its rate of incidents. Incidents include accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs and citations. Cities considered to have the worst drivers have the highest rates of incidents among drivers.



