Jacob Blake: Black man shot seven times in back by police is paralysed, say family

The father of a black man who was shot in the back several times by police said his son is now paralysed.

Jacob Blake's father - who is also named Jacob Blake - told the Chicago Sun-Times that he'd been informed by doctors that his son had been shot eight times and that he would be paralysed from the waist down as a result.

Mr Blake was shot Sunday by police while they were responding to a domestic disturbance call. An officer shot Mr Blake in his back while he was trying to get into his SUV. Mr Blake's children were in the vehicle and were witness to the shooting.

Mr Blake's shooting ignited protests in Wisconsin. Some individuals looted and set businesses on fire.

More follows…