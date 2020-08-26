Kenosha protests – latest news: Lawyer confirms Jacob Blake had no weapon in his vehicle during police shooting as his mother tells Trump to stop 'throwing tweets'

A man walks away from the scene of a shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin: @bgonthescene

Jacob Blake‘s mother, Julia Jackson, has apologised to Donald Trump for missing his phone call. The president apparently contacted Ms Jackson after her son was shot and paralysed by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. But she also asked for the president to get "details" first before "throwing tweets" about the situation.

Her comments came as two people were killed and another seriously wounded when gunfire erupted during protests linked to the shooting of Mr Blake. Rioters brought violence to Kenosha on the third night of protests, pelting law enforcement officers with fireworks and setting fire to cars.

Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican of South Carolina, has questioned why Mr Blake didn't 'yield' to officers before getting shot at seven times. The senator added that he didn't yet know all the facts of the case when commenting on the police shooting.

A lawyer of Jacob Blake also confirmed on Wednesday that the man did not have a weapon in his vehicle at the time of the police shooting.