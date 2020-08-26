Jacob Blake: One person 'shot dead' as gunfire erupts during Wisconsin protests

One person was reportedly killed and two more injured in a gun battle in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

The New York Times reported the death, citing law enforcement officials.

Social media video showed a gun battle among civilians, with several people rushing a man with a long gun who apparently had been knocked to the ground.

The video shows him firing at the people rushing towards him, one of whom falls to the ground.

Several other shots are heard in the background.

Mr Blake, 29, was shot seven times in the back by a police officer on Sunday and left paralysed, according to his father.

Protests over the incident are now in their third day.

More follows…