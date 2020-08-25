Jacob Blake paralyzed from the waist down after being shot by Wisconsin police: report

The Wisconsin man shot at least seven times by police after reportedly trying to break up a fight is paralyzed from the waist down, his father told the Chicago Sun-Times.

Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, was shot by Kenosha police just after 5 p.m. Sunday after calls of a domestic incident in the area, according to officials.

Witnesses said Blake was unarmed and trying to stop a scuffle between two women before police opened fire as he tried to get into his car.

Video from the scene shows three officers talking to Blake, who then walks away to the driver’s side of his car. The officers follow, then attempt to pull Blake away from the vehicle as he opens the door.