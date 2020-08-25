Kenosha protests: Stars including Kevin Hart and Lebron James show support for Jacob Blake after police shooting that left him paralysed

A protest against the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Stars like Kevin Hart and Lebron James have joined the many voicing support for Jacob Blake after he was shot by Kenosha Police Department officers on Sunday evening.

Hart took to social media on Tuesday to express his frustration that, based on the video footage, officers chose to shoot Mr Blake instead of finding other ways to detain him during the altercation. James also gave his thoughts on the situation, saying, "We are scared as black people living in America".

Mr Blake's father, also named Jacob Blake, revealed on Tuesday morning that his son was paralysed from the waist down after he was shot by police seven times. The doctors don't yet know if the paralysis will be permanent. The 29-year-old man remains in the ICU as he recovers from his injuries.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump is now representing Mr Blake and his family. Mr Crump already represents the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Trayford Pellerin – all of whom have died in altercations with police officers across the US.

In an interview, Mr Crump said they have no received any evidence to disprove that Mr Blake was unarmed during the altercation with police. Bystanders said they maybe heard police say Mr Blake had a knife, but no reports have yet indicated if that is true.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigations is now investigating the shooting that occurred on Sunday evening. The two officers, who have not yet been identified, involved are reportedly cooperating with the investigation but have been placed on administrative leave.

Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley confirmed on Monday that the investigation into the shooting that took place on Sunday evening in Kenosha, Wisconsin was under investigation, but it was in its "early stages".

After the investigation is complete, all information will be handed over to the district attorney's office and they will file charges if warranted.

Protests have mounted in Kenosha following the shooting, with these protests often turning violent in the evenings. Local businesses have been looted and set on fire, and protesters have clashed with police in riot gear.



