Jacob Blake shooting: Rusten Sheskey named as police officer who opened fire

People walk past a mural in downtown Kenosha after days of protest ad violence - Matt Marton/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock /Shutterstock

The police officer who shot an unarmed black man in Wisconsin, sparking several days of protests that left two dead, has been named as Rusten Sheskey.

Josh Kaul, attorney general of Wisconsin, announced to reporters on Wednesday that Mr Sheskey had been a member of the Kenosha police department for seven years before he shot Jacob Blake the back. The seven shots fired left Mr Blake paralysed from the waist down.

Mr Kaul said it would take up to 30 days to present a case to prosecutors, who would decide whether to charge Mr Sheskey.

In the meantime Mr Sheskey and the other officers present at the incident have been placed on administrative leave.

According to Mr Kaul, the officers were responding to a domestic violence call and unsuccessfully deployed a stun gun against Mr Blake while trying to arrest him. It is not clear what relation he had to the police call-out.

Mr Kaul also said Mr Blake admitted to having a knife “in his possession” during the time of the shooting, which officers subsequently recovered from the footwell of his car.

However, Mr Blake’s lawyers appeared to dispute this fact, stating: “Witnesses confirm that [Mr Blake] was not in possession of a knife and didn’t threaten officers in any way.”

Armed federal law enforcement have been deployed on to the streets of Kenosha - Matt Marton/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock /Shutterstock

One of the two victims fatally shot on Tuesday’s chaotic night of protests was also named on Wednesday. Anthony Huber, 26, of Silver Lake, Wisconsin, was the first person shot. The second victim is yet to be identified.

Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, from nearby Antioch, Illinois, was charged with first-degree intentional homicide following the incident. He was arrested on Wednesday.

Mr Rittenhouse is a self-appointed militia member who is reportedly obsessed with the Blue Lives Matter movement, a countermovement to Black Lives Matter which calls for the killing of law enforcement officials to be classified as a hate crime.

A now inaccessible facebook account under his name showed pictures if him posing with a litany of firearms and promoting law enforcement agencies.

Prior to the shooting, Mr Rittenhouse spoke to reporters in Kenosha and said that he had come to the Wisconsin town with other members of a militia to protect a petrol station from looting.

Speaking to reporters just prior to the shooting, he said that he did not bring any "non-lethal weapons", adding that he had been pepper sprayed by a member of the public.

A protester calls for the end of police brutality and violence in Kenosha - BRENDAN MCDERMID /REUTERS

On Wednesday the US Justice Department announced it was opening a federal civil rights investigation into the shooting of Jacob Blake. US Marshals and 200 F.B.I. agents have been sent to work with local authorities in Wisconsin.

This is the second time this year that the F.B.I. have been called in to investigate the killing of a black man by a white police officer. In May, they opened an inquiry into Derek Chauvin, the officer who was filmed kneeling on the neck of George Floyd until he died in Minneapolis.

According to reports in the New York Times, civil rights advocates and even lawyers within the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division believe that officials are stalling action on the case until after the presidential elections.

President Donald Trump has built much of his re-election campaign around supporting law enforcement officials as he seeks support in swing states including Wisconsin, which he won by just 23,000 votes in 2016.

At the Republican National Convention on Wednesday night, Vice President Mike Pence was the only speaker to note the events in Kenosha, but he failed to acknowledge the cause of the protests.

...TODAY, I will be sending federal law enforcement and the National Guard to Kenosha, WI to restore LAW and ORDER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2020

Mr Pence said: “The violence must stop, whether in Minneapolis, Portland or Kenosha. President Trump and I will always support the right of Americans to peacefully protest, but rioting and looting is not peaceful protest.”

His statement came as President Trump tweeted that federal law enforcement will be sent into Kenosha to quell the protests.

“We will NOT stand for looting, arson, violence, and lawlessness on American streets,"” Mr Trump tweeted. “TODAY, I will be sending federal law enforcement and the National Guard to Kenosha, WI to restore LAW and ORDER!”

In response to the shooting, athletes from across American sport boycotted several matches last night in protest of systemic racism and police brutality.

The boycotts were sparked by the Milwaukee Bucks, a basketball team from near to Kenosha, who refused to play in their scheduled NBA playoff game against the Orlando Magic. As a result, the two other NBA playoff games last night were also postponed.

In a statement, the Bucks said: “We stand firmly against reoccurring issues of excessive use of force and immediate escalation when engaging the black community. Our organization will continue to stand for all black lives as we demand accountability and systemic change.”