Jacob Blake speaks on police shooting that left him paralyzed: 'I didn’t want to be the next George Floyd'

Ricardo Torres, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

MILWAUKEE – Jacob Blake regrets picking up the knife that he says fell out of his pocket during a struggle with a Kenosha police officer on Aug. 23.

“I shouldn’t have picked it up, only, considering what was going on,” Blake said in an interview with ABC's Michael Strahan, which aired on "Good Morning America" Thursday.

“At the time I wasn’t thinking clearly.” Blake was shot seven times by Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey Aug. 23.

He recalled telling his children, “Daddy loves you, no matter what.”

“I thought it was going to be the last thing I said to them. Thank God it wasn’t,” said Blake, who is now paralyzed from the waist down.

“I didn’t want to be the next George Floyd,” Blake told Strahan, an NFL Hall of Famer. “I didn’t want to die.”

On Jan. 5, Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley decided not to charge any officers involved in the Blake shooting. He also is not charging Blake with any crimes related to the incident.

The shooting of Blake was caught on video, which went viral, causing days of unrest and protests in Kenosha.

In the moments before the shooting, Blake said there was an argument between his girlfriend and a neighbor and he was putting the kids in the car to take them to the store in hopes of making them forget about all the arguing.

Watch: No criminal charges against Kenosha police officer Rusten Sheskey in Jacob Blake shooting

At the time, there was an open felony warrant for Blake’s arrest in a past incident of domestic violence, Graveley said. Blake’s girlfriend had allowed him to come to their son’s birthday party even though he wasn’t supposed to be at her house, she said on a 911 call played at the Jan. 5 news conference. When police arrived, struggle ensued.

In the interview, Blake recalled several of the details that were included in the 800-page report from Graveley.

Graveley said that Blake pulled a knife from his waistband and that when officers tased Blake, he pulled out the prongs.

However, in the interview, Blake claims when he was tased he fell on top of Sheskey. He then pulled the prongs out and got off Sheskey. That’s when he says his knife fell out of his pocket and he picked it up.

Blake told Strahan he planned to put the knife in the car and “throw myself to the ground and, you know, put my arms behind my back. Because if they did it there, and they killed me there, everyone would see it.”

According to Sheskey, he said Blake tried to drive the knife toward his body. Blake denies doing that.

Blake said he couldn’t hear officers' commands as he was walking away.

“All I could hear is screaming, screaming, my ears were ringing,” Blake said. “It was all muffled.”

Since being shot, Blake has had 37 surgeries and attends physical therapy four times a week.

Blake said he talked to his children about what happened, telling them, “Daddy can die, but for some reason, I didn’t that day.”

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Jacob Blake interviewed for 'Good Morning America' by Michael Strahan

