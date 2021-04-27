Jacob Blake’s uncle arrested during protest over officer’s reinstatement

Sytonia Reid
·3 min read

Jacob Blake’s uncle, Justin Blake was arrested on Sunday evening after protesting the Kenosha Police Department’s decision to keep officer Rusten Sheskey on the force.

Justin Blake, uncle of Jacob Blake who was shot and paralyzed by a Kenosha police officer last summer was arrested during a protest on Sunday. Justin Blake and two other protesters were arrested on Sunday and released on bond on Monday NBC News reports.

Read More: Wisc. officer who shot Jacob Blake back on the job following investigation

In an official statement written by Kenosha Police Department Chief of Police, Daniel Miskinis, police confirmed that Rusten Sheskey, the officer who shot the then 29-year old Blake in August 2020, returned to the force.

“Officer Sheskey was found to have been acting within policy and will not be subjected to discipline.” the statement read.

“As of March 31, 2021, Officer Sheskey has returned from administrative leave. Although this incident has been reviewed at multiple levels, I know that some will not be pleased with the outcome.”

Jacob Blake thegrio.com
Jacob Blake (Credit: Facebook)

On Sunday, 52-year-old Justin Blake and others protested outside of the Kenosha County Public Safety Department building where the city’s police department is located. He was arrested for disorderly conduct and obstructing a police officer and joined others in demanding accountability and transparency from Kenosha police, including an explanation of current policies.

The arrest came around 10 p.m. after protestors insisted on speaking directly with Miskinis, CNN reports.

“Safety and healing can’t happen when an officer who fired seven shots into an unarmed Black man’s back — on a block where our children walk to school and our families go to church — returns to work like nothing happened,” said Tanya McLean, executive director of the local racial justice organization, Leaders of Kenosha which was a part of the demonstration.

On Monday, Miskinis addressed the protest stating “We are always open to constructive communication; however, we cannot effectively communicate with those that seek a spotlight to create and further facilitate a false narrative,” CNN reports.

The Blake family has been vocal in demanding justice for Jacob Blake who was partially paralyzed as a result of being shot multiple times in the back. In late March, the family filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Sheskey. Ben Crump is a part of their legal team along with two other attorneys.

Read More: Cori Bush says she ‘will not compromise’ on police reform bill

“While Jacob Blake survived being shot six times, his devastating injuries are permanent and life-changing. The bullet that severed Jacob’s spinal cord has left him paralyzed and confined to a wheelchair. Jacob now suffers from an intractable pain syndrome,” attorney Patrick A. Salvi II, said in a statement.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

The post Jacob Blake’s uncle arrested during protest over officer’s reinstatement appeared first on TheGrio.

Recommended Stories

  • Michael B. Jordan Responds to Superman Casting Rumors

    Is the 'Black Panther' villain planning a jump to DC?

  • ‘Maybe it’s President Lincoln’s ghost’: Jen Psaki press briefing interrupted by curious creaking sounds

    The phenomenon turns out to be less supernatural than feared

  • Trump’s popularity falls among Republicans, according to new poll

    Approval for GOP at 50 per cent for first time against former president

  • Police officer investigated after TikTokker catches him invoking Ma’Khia Bryant ‘stab’

    Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is leading the probe into the police shooting of Ms Bryant

  • Florida private schools bans teachers from getting Covid vaccine, citing baseless conspiracy theory

    ‘Children shouldn’t be around teachers who are vaccinated,’ institution reportedly says

  • As U.S. troops leave Afghanistan, lawmakers fear dark future for women

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. lawmakers grilled President Joe Biden's Afghanistan peace envoy on Tuesday about how women will be protected if the hard-line Islamist Taliban take control after U.S. troops withdraw, and threatened to withhold funding if rights gains are reversed. "I don’t believe under any circumstances that the United States Senate will support assistance for Afghanistan, especially under the World Bank’s program which provides budget support, if the Taliban has taken a governing role that ends civil society advances and rolls back women’s rights," said Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez.

  • US Covid-19 guidance: Fully vaccinated people do not need masks outside

    Fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a face mask outdoors, except in crowded settings.

  • Can You Have Alcohol After the COVID Vaccine?

    After a long year and a lot of anticipation, getting the COVID-19 vaccine can be cause for celebration, which for some might mean pouring a drink and toasting to their new immunity. But can alcohol interfere with your immune response? The short answer is that it depends on how much you drink. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times There is no evidence that having a drink or two can render any of the current COVID vaccines less effective. Some studies have even found that over the longer term, small or moderate amounts of alcohol might actually benefit the immune system by reducing inflammation. Heavy alcohol consumption, on the other hand, particularly over the long term, can suppress the immune system and potentially interfere with your vaccine response, experts say. Since it can take weeks after a COVID shot for the body to generate protective levels of antibodies against the novel coronavirus, anything that interferes with the immune response would be cause for concern. “If you are truly a moderate drinker, then there’s no risk of having a drink around the time of your vaccine,” said Ilhem Messaoudi, director of the Center for Virus Research at the University of California, Irvine, who has conducted research on the effects of alcohol on the immune response. “But be very cognizant of what moderate drinking really means. It’s dangerous to drink large amounts of alcohol because the effects on all biological systems, including the immune system, are pretty severe and they occur pretty quickly after you get out of that moderate zone.” Moderate drinking is generally defined as no more than two drinks a day for men and a maximum of one drink a day for women, whereas heavy drinking is defined as four or more drinks on any day for men and three or more drinks for women. Keep in mind that one “standard” drink is considered five ounces of wine, 1.5 ounces of distilled spirits, or 12 ounces of beer. Some of the first concerns about alcohol and COVID vaccination began circulating after a Russian health official who warned in December that people should avoid alcohol for two weeks before getting vaccinated and then abstain for another 42 days afterward. According to a Reuters report, the official claimed that alcohol could hamper the body’s ability to develop immunity against the novel coronavirus. Her warning sparked a fierce backlash in Russia, which has one of the world’s highest drinking rates. In the United States, some experts say they have heard similar concerns about whether it is safe to drink around the time of vaccination. “We’ve been getting a lot of questions from our patients about this,” said Dr. Angela Hewlett, an associate professor of infectious diseases who directs the COVID infectious diseases team at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. “Understandably, people who are receiving these vaccines want to make sure they’re doing all the right things to maximize their immune response.” Clinical trials of the COVID vaccines that are currently approved for use by the Food and Drug Administration did not specifically look at whether alcohol had any impact on the effectiveness of the vaccines, Hewlett said. It’s possible that there will be more information on that in the future. But for now, most of what is known comes from previous research, including studies that examined how alcohol affects the immune system in humans and whether it hinders the immune response in animals that received other vaccines. One thing that is clear from studies is that heavy alcohol consumption impairs the immune response and increases your susceptibility to bacterial and viral infections. It prevents immune cells from traveling to sites of infection and carrying out their duties, like destroying viruses, bacteria and infected cells; makes it easier for pathogens to invade your cells, and causes a host of other problems. In contrast, moderate drinking does not seem to have this effect. In one study, scientists exposed 391 people to five different respiratory viruses and found that moderate drinkers were less likely to develop colds, but not if they were smokers. In another study, Messaoudi and colleagues provided rhesus monkeys access to alcoholic beverages for seven months and then looked at how their bodies responded to a vaccine against poxvirus. Much like humans, some rhesus monkeys enjoy alcohol and will drink a lot, while others show less interest and will limit themselves to small amounts. The researchers found that the animals that were chronically heavy drinkers had a weak response to the vaccine. “They had almost a nonexistent immune response,” Messaoudi said. The animals that consumed only moderate amounts of alcohol, however, generated the strongest response to the vaccine, even compared to the teetotalers that consumed no alcohol at all. Studies in rats have found a similar pattern: Those consuming large amounts of alcohol have only a weak immune response to infections compared to animals given moderate amounts of alcohol or none at all. Other studies have found that when people drink moderately, it seems to lower inflammatory markers in their blood. Another reason to moderate your alcohol intake is that heavy drinking — along with the hangover that can ensue — can potentially amplify any side effects you might have from the COVID vaccine, including fever, malaise or body aches, and make you feel worse, said Hewlett of the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Hewlett chose not to drink after getting the COVID vaccine. But she said that people should feel free to imbibe so long as they drink within reason. “Having a glass of champagne probably won’t inhibit any immune response,” she said. “I think having a celebratory beverage in moderation is fine.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Most Americans don’t want Johnson & Johnson jab, new poll finds

    Confidence in Pfizer and Moderna vaccines far higher than for beleaguered jab

  • Andrew Brown: Here’s everything we know about the fatal police shooting in North Carolina

    It came barely a week after the police killing of Daunte Wright

  • Local reaction to growing COVID-19 cases in India

    As the coronavirus outbreak worsens in India, with hundreds of thousands new cases a day, President Joe Biden said the United States is sending lifesaving therapeutics.

  • J&J COVID vaccines are back in Florida. Here’s what to know if you want to get a shot

    J&J vaccines are back at Miami Dade College North Campus again now that the federal government has lifted its national pause, saying that its benefits outweighed the risk of developing blood clots.

  • Do fully vaccinated people need to wear a mask? Everything you need to know about US rules

    Fully vaccinated Americans have more freedoms outside, but indoor mask-wearing still recommended

  • George Floyd may get posthumous pardon for Houston drug charge

    Mr Floyd’s 2004 drug charge in Houston was based on the “lone word” of a “police officer we could no longer trust,” local officials said

  • Capitol building on high security alert for Biden joint address months after insurrection

    Only 200 people will be allowed to attend the speech in person

  • Shaken U.S. Capitol on high alert for Biden's first address to Congress

    President Joe Biden's first address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday will take place in a U.S. Capitol on high alert, with memories fresh of the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the building by supporters of his predecessor, Donald Trump. The crowd inside the Capitol will be a fraction of the hundreds of members of Congress, Supreme Court justices, top government officials and guests who typically attend, to allow for more social distancing in a COVID-19 pandemic that has killed more than 572,000 Americans. But security will be higher than usual, even for what is officially designated a "National Special Security Event," with the Secret Service in charge of security.

  • Biden's first 100 days: COVID-19, jobs, foreign policy, immigration, guns and dogs

    U.S. President Joe Biden completes 100 days in office on Friday, April 30. Judging a president's performance after 100 days in office is an American political tradition that historians say began with Franklin Roosevelt's first term in 1933, when he embarked on a rapid-fire rollout of measures to counter the Great Depression. Biden's major COVID-19 promise was 100 million shots in Americans' arms by his first 100 days in office.

  • India coronavirus: Can it make enough vaccines to meet demand?

    India is facing a surge in Covid cases while attempting to ramp up its own vaccine programme.

  • Elon Musk trolls Jeff Bezos after SpaceX beats Blue Origin to $2.9bn NASA contract for Moon lander

    It was insult added to very expensive injury

  • Alaska Republican Lora Reinbold forced to take daylong ferry and car trip after airline ban over mask

    Alaska Airlines bans Republican for ‘continued refusal to comply with employee instruction regarding the current mask policy’