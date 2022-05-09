Jacob Blake withdraws his lawsuit against Rusten Sheskey, the Kenosha officer who shot him in the back

The family of Jacob Blake, pictured here, is raising money online for his medical and legal expenses.

Jacob Blake has dropped his civil rights lawsuit against the Kenosha police officer who shot him in the back in 2020, an incident that set off days of violent protests in the city.

Blake sued Rusten Sheskey in March of last year but dismissed the action Friday, according to court records. A one-page stipulation signed by lawyers from both sides indicates they've agreed to dismiss the case with prejudice, meaning Blake can not refile the claim.

Nothing in the case file mentions a settlement and neither lawyer immediately returned messages Monday morning.

U.S. District Judge J.P. Stadtmueller has yet to sign off on the stipulation.

Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey

Sheskey and other officers had responded to a domestic call on Aug. 23, 2020. Blake refused their orders and was getting into an SUV when Sheskey fired seven times.

Blake, 31, had a knife, and Sheskey was neither charged nor disciplined. Blake was left partially paralyzed from the shooting.

The shooting touched off days of violent protests in Kenosha, during which Kyle Rittenhouse killed Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, 28.

A jury later acquitted Rittenhouse of all charges in the case after arguing he acted in self-defense.

Contact Bruce Vielmetti at (414) 224-2187 or bvielmetti@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ProofHearsay.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Jacob Blake drops lawsuit against Kenosha officer who shot him