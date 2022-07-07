Jacob Blake's dad, Breonna Taylor's aunt arrested at Jayland Walker protest in Akron

Akron police in riot gear guard the emergency entrance to Cleveland Clinic Akron General during a lockdown late Wednesday night.

Two high-profile national critics of police violence were arrested in Akron Wednesday night as protests over the death of Jayland Walker continued.

Police made numerous others arrests, according to court records, and social media posts showing people being detained downtown outside the Stubbs Justice Center. Hours earlier Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan lifted a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew for the downtown, saying he hoped people would remain peaceful.

Walker, 25, died after being shot 60 times June 27 by Akron police officers following a brief chase.

One video shows an Akron officer punching a man who was resisting arrest downtown, with people claiming the man was Jacob Blake, 55, of Winston Salem, NC.

Blake's son, Jacob Jr., in 2020 was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and left partially paralyzed.

Shortly thereafter, there was a significant police presence outside Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital.

There were reports that police used tear gas Wednesday night.

Akron police Thursday morning said they were gathering information on what happened overnight and could not immediately confirm the use of tear gas or the number of people arrested. The department plans to release more information this morning.

Akron Municipal Court records show numerous people were arrested overnight on riot-related charges, including Blake who was charged with riot, resisting arrest, failure to disperse and disorderly conduct. All are misdemeanors.

Also arrested was Bianca Taylor, 41, of Louisville, Ky. She is the aunt of Breonna Taylor, a medical worker who was shot and killed by Louisville police in a March 2020 raid on her apartment in that city. Taylor is charged with riot, disorderly conduct, and failure to disperse.

Local activists are planning an 11 a.m. press conference Thursday to denounce the "militarized occupation" of Akron where there "are guns pointed at us with tear gas and pepper spray choking us."

Earlier this week, police said 49 people were arrested when protests that had been peaceful turned violent late Sunday night. Property damage to downtown business included shattered windows, overturned fixtures and plant stands and several small fires being set. Officers deployed tear gas to disperse crowds of protesters.

A patient at Cleveland Clinic Akron General uses their cellphone as Akron police in riot gear maintain a security perimeter during lockdown at the emergency room entrance late Wednesday night.

Akron police in riot gear stand near the emergency entrance at Cleveland Clinic Akron General during a lockdown late Wednesday night.

