Jacob Blake paralyzed by police shooting, father says

Defying the governor's curfew order, hundreds of protesters outraged over police shooting a Black man in the back in front of his children took to the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, again on Monday and into Tuesday, breaking patrol car windows, setting fires to buildings and converging at police headquarters, where officers in riot gear fired tear gas.

The second night of unrest in the city of 100,000 people followed Sunday afternoon's police shooting of Jacob Blake, who remains hospitalized in serious condition. Blake's father, also named Jacob, told ABC News on Tuesday morning that the shooting left his 29-year-old son paralyzed from the waist down and that doctors don't know if he'll ever walk again. The father said he "prays it's not permanent."

In a separate interview with the Chicago Sun-Times, the father said there are now "eight holes" in his son's body.

"What justified all those shots?" his father told the newspaper. "What justified doing that in front of my grandsons? What are we doing?"

PHOTO: Demonstrators participate in a form a line in front of law enforcement on Aug. 24, 2020 in Kenosha, Wisc. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

The senior Blake said he's driving from his home in Charlotte, North Carolina, to be at his son's bedside at a Milwaukee hospital.

"I want to put my hand on my son's cheek and kiss him on his forehead, and then I'll be OK," he told the Sun-Times. "I'll kiss him with my mask. The first thing I want to do is touch my son."

MORE: Authorities issue citywide curfew after police shoot Black man in Wisconsin

Cell phone video taken by a witness shows three officers following Blake around his SUV and at least one of them is seen shooting Blake multiple times in the back as he opened the driver's side door and entered the vehicle, in which his three young children, one celebrating his eighth birthday, witnessed the horror and screamed from the backseat.

PHOTO: Men walk towards law enforcement with their hands up on Aug. 24, 2020 in Kenosha, Wisc. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

"It doesn't make sense to treat someone like that," Blake's fiancee, Laquisha Booker, told ABC Milwaukee affiliate WISN. She said police also threatened to shoot her when she asked about the safety of the children.

Story continues

Booker said Blake did not have weapons on him or in his car, and that she was unsure why police were called to the area in the first place.

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave, and their names have not been released.

Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, which is leading the probe, said the shooting unfolded after officers responded to a domestic violence call around 5 p.m.

PHOTO: A protester holds her hands up as she kneels in front of Kenosha County Sheriff's officers by the County Court House during demonstrations against the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisc., on Aug. 24, 2020. (Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images)

Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, who's representing Blake, said his client was attempting to de-escalate a domestic incident when police drew their pistols and stun guns on him. Crump said Blake was walking away to check on his children when police shot him.

"He was shot at seven times in the back. Right now we're trying to confirm that he was hit four times even though the officer fired seven. So those facts are yet to be verified," Crump said in an interview Tuesday on "Good Morning America."

"His three sons -- his 8-year-old, his 5-year-old and his 3-year-old -- are absolutely devastated," Crump said. "You can only imagine the psychological problems that these babies are going to have for the rest of their lives."

Crump said it's believed only one officer fired a weapon, and Blake's family is calling for that officer to be fired immediately.

Asked if he believed there is enough evidence based on the video to charge the officer with a crime, Crump said, "Absolutely." He said the officer "unnecessarily, unjustifiably and senselessly shot him all those times in the back."

Other media reports cited several witnesses who said that prior to the shooting Blake scuffled with officers, prompting one of them to yell, "Drop the knife."

But, Crump said, "We have no indication that he was armed from the witnesses that have come forward to us."

"Several witnesses said that the police seemed to be the aggressors from the moment they got on the scene. And the video shows what happened," said Crump, who also represents the families of other Black people killed by police, including the family George Floyd, who died May 25 while in the custody of Minneapolis police. "He was walking away. He wasn't posing a threat to them or anything like that. So, it seems yet again that we have police officers who are using excessive, unnecessary force in shooting an unarmed Black man in America."

PHOTO: A man stands with a sign on Aug. 24, 2020 in Kenosha, Wisc. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, ordered a curfew overnight and called in the National Guard to protect property. Protestors ignored that edict and took to the streets, chanting, "No justice, no peace."

MORE: Protest, fires erupt after police-involved shooting of Black Louisiana man Trayford Pellerin

As night fell Monday, demonstrators marched to the Kenosha County Public Safety Building as police in riot gear attempted to head them off.

Protesters marched amid supporters in cars honking their horns, eventually reaching the rear parking lot of the public safety building. Protesters could be seen breaking the windows of patrol cars and lighting fireworks. Some were seen looting, throwing water bottle at officers and setting fires to vacant buildings nearby. The Kenosha County Courthouse was spray-painted with graffiti and the building's first floor was set ablaze.

Several people broke off from the demonstration to break windows of cars and set fire to vehicles at an auto dealership. Several men were caught on video bashing a traffic light with a baseball bat. Several garbage trucks were set ablaze.

MORE: 'Apartheid and Jim Crow are really no different': Why George Floyd's death reverberated in Africa

Outside the police station, protesters faced off with officers, who occasionally pushed people back and fired tear gas canisters in an attempt to disperse the crowd.

PHOTO: A crowd of protesters on Aug. 24, 2020 in Kenosha, Wisc. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

The civil unrest comes amid months of protests across the nation -- and around the world -- over the killings of Black people by police, including Floyd and Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical technician who was fatally shot in her Louisville, Kentucky home, on March 13.

"That's why you have people protesting not only in Wisconsin," Crump said on "GMA," "they're starting to protest all over America, saying 'Enough is enough. When will Black lives matter?"

ABC News' William Gretsky contributed to this report.

Jacob Blake paralyzed by police shooting, father says originally appeared on abcnews.go.com