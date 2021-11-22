Jacob Blake's uncle leads march through Kenosha
Justin Blake, the uncle of Jacob Blake, led several dozen people on a march through the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, in protest of the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse (Nov. 21)
The reality star shared a shot from her "happy place" — and fans are wondering if new beau Pete Davidson played photographer.
Warriors’ head coach Steve Kerr said what many were thinking after a jury acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse of all charges on Friday. “This is America,” Kerr said Friday before his team played the Pistons. “We’re treading down a dangerous path. “It wasn’t a shocking verdict, but one that poses great risk going forward if we continue to go down this path. ... States determining that people can just ...
NBCFollowing a cold open wherein Cecily Strong’s Jeanine Pirro celebrated the Kyle Rittenhouse’s not guilty verdict with his chummy judge, Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” gave their two cents.“On Friday, Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty in the murder of two men during a Black Lives Matter protest. So, hopefully he got all that shooting out of his system before he becomes a cop,” joked Che. SNL’s Jeanine Pirro Celebrates Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict With His Judge“Protests are being held
The couple made their public debut on Nov. 5 at the 2021 Breeders' Cup World Championship in California
President Joe Biden said earlier "the jury system works" but added he felt "angry and concerned" after Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty.
Mark Richards, Kyle Rittenhouse's criminal attorney, told Insider: "They want to trade on his celebrity, and I think it's disgusting."
Thieves made off with merchandise after the San Francisco's Louis Vuitton store was ransacked Friday night. Police are seen on video posted to social media chasing down a suspect and breaking the windows of a getaway car.
In emails obtained by CNBC, Tesla CEO Elon Musk tells Tesla factory employees they can listen to music and says he can be "plain wrong."
The crew requested that the Coast Guard medevac a woman with internal bleeding while the cruise ship was still two days out from its Bayonne port.
Dua Lipa attended a drag show in a sparkly David Koma set and matching boots.
After a huge retail crime spree in Union Square Friday, San Francisco Mayor London Breed and SFPD Chief Bill Scott on Saturday promised changes are coming to the area.
Kyle Scheele worked with friends to create a cutout of himself that advertised a fake meal. He left it at a Kum & Go store, and it went viral.
The 35-year-old model called her transformation "crazy" in a series of videos on her Instagram Story on Saturday
August Brooksbank and Lucas Tindall were baptized in a private ceremony in Windsor today, with their great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth present.
What I've learned about love — and myself — after getting engaged to my fiancé, Erik Brooks, for a second time.
Amy Schumer and her son Gene crashed Stephanie Ruhle's TODAY Show small business shopping segment at West Side Kids in New York City.
Beckinsale wore towering platform sandals with a one-shoulder dress to Christian Siriano's book launch.
Kathy May was getting her four kids ready for another day at school in late October when she got an urgent voicemail from a friend. “OMG, OMG, this book,” her friend said, alerting May to a book found by another parent in the library catalogue of Keller Independent School District, where their kids go, called […]
Rep. Ilhan Omar shared a video to social media which claims there is an “entirely different set of rules for white people” following the “f***** up" jury's decision to find Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty.