Jacob Bumpass convicted of hiding KY teen Paige Johnson’s body in 2010

The last man to see Kentucky teenager Paige Johnson alive in 2010 was convicted Monday of dumping her body in a state park.

Jacob Bumpass, 35, was found guilty of abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported. He faces a maximum of four years in prison at his sentencing hearing on Sept. 7.

Bumpass was arrested in 2020, weeks after Johnson’s remains were found in East Fork State Park, about 20 miles east of Cincinnati.

Investigators said it was unlikely that Bumpass would ever be charged with killing Johnson, as authorities could not determine the teen’s cause of death.

Johnson was last seen alive on Sept. 23, 2010. She was 17 years old at the time. Her family said Bumpass picked Johnson up to give her a ride to her sister’s apartment.

Bumpass’ cellphone pinged near Johnson’s home around 1 a.m. on Sept. 23, then afterward at his own house, according to authorities, never coming anywhere near her sister’s apartment.

Around 4:15 a.m., Bumpass’ cellphone used towers near East Fork State Park, investigators said. Johnson’s body was found about one mile from the cell tower Bumpass used at 4:18 a.m. that day.

The case against Bumpass was largely built on the cellphone data and a witness account that placed Bumpass and Johnson together at Bumpass’ house around 1:50 a.m., according to the Enquirer.

Johnson remained missing until March 22, when a deer hunter stumbled across her skull in the park. Additional bones were found in the area, and dental records confirmed it was Johnson’s body.

Bumpass maintained his innocence throughout the trial, and his attorney announced plans to file an appeal.