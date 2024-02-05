Jacob Elordi accused of assaulting British radio producer

The man says he approached Elordi and made a joke about a scene from Saltburn - WILL HEATH/NBCUNIVERSAL

Saltburn actor Jacob Elordi has been accused of assaulting a British radio producer in Australia.

The actor, who is up for two Baftas, allegedly pushed the producer of a local breakfast radio show against a wall and put his hands on his throat outside a Sydney hotel.

In a clip posted on Instagram, Joshua Fox, a producer on The Kyle And Jackie O Show, told listeners that he approached Elordi outside the Clovelly Hotel beer garden and informed the actor that he worked for a radio programme.

Fox claimed that as part of a comic stunt he offered the 26-year-old Australian a tupperware with “Jacob Elordi’s bathwater” written on the side – a reference to a scene from Saltburn.

In the dark comedy about high society, the main character, played by Barry Keoghan, is obsessed with Elordi’s character and drinks his bathwater.

The scene has inspired several online retailers to produce candles labelled “Jacob Elordi’s bathwater”, with Jimmy Fallon, American talk show host, presenting one for Elordi to smell when the actor appeared on his show.

Elordi with Saltburn director Emerald Fennell, and co-star Barry Keoghan - CHIABELLA JAMES/AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

In an audio recording of the encounter with Fox on Saturday, Elordi can be heard saying: “Hey, are you filming? Can you not man, please?” before Fox responds: “Yeah, that’s fine.”

Fox claims he told the actor he would delete the footage and alleges that Elordi then “pushed him against the wall” and put his hands on his throat.

“I’m backed against this wall, he’s right in my face and these two boys are either side of me,” he said. “I’m feeling quite intimidated and then Jacob demands I delete the footage.”

“It was kind of scary,” he added. “He pushed me against the wall and his hands were on my throat.”

In a statement to the PA news agency on Monday, the New South Wales Police Force said: “Officers attached to Eastern Beaches Police Area Command are investigating after a man was allegedly assaulted outside a hotel in Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs.

“Police were told about 3.30pm on Saturday 3 February 2024, a 32-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by a 26-year-old man.

“The man did not sustain any injuries. Inquiries into the incident [sic] is continuing.”

Fox said someone made the complaint to police on his behalf and that he hopes they can both “move on” from the incident.

Elordi has been nominated for Bafta’s 2024 Rising Star Award as well as Best Supporting Actor for his role in Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn.

He recently played Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola’s biographical drama about the singer’s ex-wife, Priscilla, and is also known for the American teen drama Euphoria.

The Telegraph has approach Elordi’s representatives for comment.

