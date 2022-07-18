Jacob Friedrichs sought on several warrants

Jul. 18—MANKATO — The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in the apprehension of 40-year-old Jacob John Friedrichs.

Friedrichs has a controlled substance warrant in Blue Earth County, a theft warrant in Winnebago County, Iowa, and is also a suspect in other crimes in and around Blue Earth County.

Investigators have received information that Friedrichs may be in possession of a firearm and he has a history of fleeing in vehicles and on foot.

The Sheriff's Office would also like to remind the public that harboring or assisting someone to avoid arrest is a crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at crimestoppersmn.org or 800-222-8477

There is a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to Jacob Friedrich's arrest.