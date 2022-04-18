Jacob Goldstein discusses the Fed’s efforts to combat inflation

Monique Beals
·2 min read

Author Jacob Goldstein joined Hill.TV’s “Rising” on Monday to discuss the growing concerns surrounding inflation and the federal reserve’s efforts to curb it.

“Traditionally, when the Fed has tried to raise interest rates to catch up with inflation, they have induced a recession,” Goldstein said.

His remarks come as the Federal Reserve attempts to slow the highest inflation rates that the U.S. has seen in decades.

The Fed has specifically attempted to use higher borrowing costs to slow down the economy in order to deal with price growth while still allowing for a recovery from some of the blows brought on because of the pandemic.

Goldstein also discussed the supply chain, another factor in inflation, amid overwhelming customer demand.

“We’re buying more goods than ever. It’s simply that the supply chain can’t grow fast enough,” Goldstein explained. “So in fact, we do have really high demand. It’s not just weird supply, janky pandemic things. It is in fact that demand is quite high, so raising interest rates should bring down demand, so that should do part of it.”

“But of course, oil prices are this huge thing. Certainly, politically, I think they are disproportionately important,” he added. “People see the price of gas in a way that they don’t see the price of, say, their healthcare, and it has this huge psychological effect.“

“We had a giant pandemic and bought more stuff than ever, and we were still able to get most of that stuff,” he also said. “I feel like the supply chain is low on the risk of worries, like oil is a bigger worry, inducing a recession is a bigger worry, but the supply chain seems remarkably resilient to me.”

In March, the Fed launched a series of interest rate increases intended to bring down the record-setting inflation rates.  During the pandemic, those rates had been brought to to near-zero levels, but now, the Fed aims “to restore price stability while fostering another long expansion and sustaining a strong labor market,” Fed Chair Jerome Powell said last month.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Recommended Stories

  • Jeremy Grantham, Ray Dalio, and other elite investors are pounding the alarm on the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Here's what 10 of them have said about the conflict.

    The world's best investors have warned against ignoring the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and laid out its potentially devastating impacts.

  • Opinion | Rick Scott tax plan bad news for retirees

    If Rick Scott gets his way, Tax Day in Florida could be a lot more painful for seniors and the working poor.

  • Stimulus Update: Residents of This State May Receive Another Stimulus Check -- This One for $2,000

    Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf wants state lawmakers to release the $2 billion worth of American Rescue Plan money they’ve been sitting on. If the legislature passes the bill, checks would come from the Pennsylvania Treasury and not be taxed as income.

  • Why the Fed Will Whip Inflation This Time Around

    Have some faith in the Fed ... but just know you might get bumped around a bit before prices settle down.

  • Senate Democrats hit GOP with billboards on Tax Day

    The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) marked Tax Day on Monday by rolling out billboards in Florida and Wisconsin, hitting Republicans over Sen. Rick Scott’s (R-Fla.) proposed plan to require all Americans to pay at least some income tax. The billboards, which read “Senate Republicans’ Plan: Raise Your Taxes,” will be deployed in Orlando and…

  • New Jersey's property tax crisis

    Given that Trenton is overflowing in tax revenue, surplus and federal aid, there has never been a better time to solve these historic dilemmas.

  • Stimulus Update: Could Pennsylvania Residents Receive Another $2,000?

    Pennsylvania residents could receive an additional $2,000 stimulus check through American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA)-funded $500 million PA Opportunity Program. See: 7 Financial Habits That Improve Your...

  • Biden to require US-made steel, iron for infrastructure

    The Biden administration is taking a key step toward ensuring that federal dollars will support U.S. manufacturing — issuing requirements for how projects funded by the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package source their construction material. New guidance issued Monday requires that the material purchased — whether it's for a bridge, a highway, a water pipe or broadband internet — be produced in the U.S. However, the rules also set up a process to waive those requirements in case there are not enough domestic producers or the material costs too much, with the goal of issuing fewer waivers over time as U.S. manufacturing capacity increases. “There are going to be additional opportunities for good jobs in the manufacturing sector," said Celeste Drake, director of Made in America at the White House Office of Management and Budget.

  • NY's gas tax 'holiday' ignites fight between consumer allies, climate activists

    Activists think New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's gas tax "holiday" encourages driving at a time when mass transit is struggling to attract more riders.

  • Americans could do taxes for free in just minutes — like other countries — but the IRS has been 'starved' of resources, the Treasury says

    The IRS is severely underfunded. Workers open paper returns by hand, causing year-long delays. Meanwhile, some Swedes can file via text message.

  • Gas prices, inflation, make some want to work from home even as offices call workers back

    Gas prices, parking and inflation lead some employees to want to work from home even as more offices start to reopen.

  • Russia flags further rate cut, more budget spending

    Russia faces soaring inflation and capital flight while grappling with a possible debt default after the West imposed unprecedented sanctions to punish President Vladimir Putin for sending tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24. Putin said on Monday that Russia should use its state budget to support the economy and liquidity when lending activity has waned. The central bank more than doubled its key interest rate to 20% on Feb. 28 as the first wave of sanctions hit, before trimming it to 17% on April 8.

  • What the rising probability of a ‘growth scare’ means for the stock market, according to Citigroup

    Recession worries are working their way into equities, according to Citigroup. A “mild recession in 2023” could lead to a drop of about 20% for the S&P 500 index from its late March high of around 4,600, analysts at Citigroup said in a research report Monday. Under “a more severe, macro growth scare,” the index could see a drawdown of around 30% as the Federal Reserve continues to tighten its monetary policy in an already weakening economy in order to stave off persistently high inflation, the report shows.

  • Explainer-Sri Lanka's reluctance to tap IMF helped push it into an economic abyss

    Sri Lanka's worst economic crisis has triggered an unprecedented wave of spontaneous protests as the island nation of 22 million people struggles with prolonged power cuts and a shortage of essentials, including fuel and medicines. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's government has come under growing pressure for its mishandling of the economy, and the country has suspended foreign debt payments in an effort to preserve its paltry foreign exchange reserves. On Monday, Sri Lanka will begin talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a loan programme, even as it seeks help from other countries, including neighbouring India, and China.

  • Column: The cost of China's harsh 'zero COVID' policy? Human suffering and economic damage

    China's economic juggernaut hits a roadblock: Xi Jinping's inflexibility on the draconian 'zero COVID' lockdown policy.

  • West's 'economic blitzkrieg' unsuccessful: Putin

    STORY: "We can confidently declare that such policy with respect to Russia has failed. The strategy of economic blitzkrieg proved unsuccessful," he said.Speaking on the state of Russia's domestic economy, Putin claimed that inflation was stabilizing and that retail demand in the country had normalized.Western countries have imposed unprecedented sanctions on Russia's corporate and financial system since it sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it calls a "special military operation."

  • Unemployment Was a Lifeline During the Pandemic. Now, Some States Are Looking to Cut Benefits

    Many workers at the time had no savings to fall back on, and so unemployment benefits became a lifeline. Unemployment benefits aren't designed to replace workers' paychecks in full. There's also a maximum weekly benefit that varies by state, and usually, that maximum benefit will only replace a small percentage of higher earners' wages.

  • Ukraine asks G7 for $50 billion to cover budget shortfall

    Ukraine asks G7 for $50 billion to cover budget shortfall

  • Amazon Has a Controversial Answer for Inflation and Rising Fuel Costs

    The high cost of gasoline and rising inflation have been taking a bite out of the bottom line of delivery and transportation businesses since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. Several companies have already implemented fuel surcharges to defray the rising cost of gas, which had a national average of $4.08 per gallon of regular gas on April 16, according to AAA. Ride-sharing company Uber Technologies added a fuel surcharge on March 16 of either 45 cents or 55 cents on each trip and either 35 cents or 45 cents on each Uber Eats order, depending on the location with 100% of that money being paid to the drivers.

  • Why the Pandemic’s Toll on China’s Economy Is Hard to Measure

    Nowhere is the question of costs more salient than in China, which has persisted in its rigid zero-Covid policy even amid the worst outbreak ever within its borders. An estimated 400 million people in the country are under full or partial lockdown—some in places with no known cases—as local officials jockey to show their virus-containment vigor ahead of China’s once-in-a-decade leadership reshuffle, which will almost surely see President Xi Jinping anointed to an unprecedented third term. Public-health costs, admittedly, are smaller in China compared with more open societies, which have had their hospitals overwhelmed, with often expensive treatment capacities running at 100% and worker productivity diminished by illness and death.