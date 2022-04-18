Jacob Goldstein discusses the Fed’s efforts to combat inflation

Author Jacob Goldstein joined Hill.TV’s “Rising” on Monday to discuss the growing concerns surrounding inflation and the federal reserve’s efforts to curb it.

“Traditionally, when the Fed has tried to raise interest rates to catch up with inflation, they have induced a recession,” Goldstein said.

His remarks come as the Federal Reserve attempts to slow the highest inflation rates that the U.S. has seen in decades.

The Fed has specifically attempted to use higher borrowing costs to slow down the economy in order to deal with price growth while still allowing for a recovery from some of the blows brought on because of the pandemic.

Goldstein also discussed the supply chain, another factor in inflation, amid overwhelming customer demand.

“We’re buying more goods than ever. It’s simply that the supply chain can’t grow fast enough,” Goldstein explained. “So in fact, we do have really high demand. It’s not just weird supply, janky pandemic things. It is in fact that demand is quite high, so raising interest rates should bring down demand, so that should do part of it.”

“But of course, oil prices are this huge thing. Certainly, politically, I think they are disproportionately important,” he added. “People see the price of gas in a way that they don’t see the price of, say, their healthcare, and it has this huge psychological effect.“

“We had a giant pandemic and bought more stuff than ever, and we were still able to get most of that stuff,” he also said. “I feel like the supply chain is low on the risk of worries, like oil is a bigger worry, inducing a recession is a bigger worry, but the supply chain seems remarkably resilient to me.”

In March, the Fed launched a series of interest rate increases intended to bring down the record-setting inflation rates. During the pandemic, those rates had been brought to to near-zero levels, but now, the Fed aims “to restore price stability while fostering another long expansion and sustaining a strong labor market,” Fed Chair Jerome Powell said last month.

