Jacob Griffin's mother's regret: 'Had I not called for help, my son would be alive' | Letter

A letter to Metro Nashville Police Department Chief John Drake.

As you celebrated the holidays with your family in 2021, know that my family suffered through the first Christmas in 24 years without my dear, sweet, son, Jacob.

He’s dead because your department was called to help him and instead, your officers spent hours shouting commands at a confused, homeless, schizophrenic man, and then shot and killed him because he failed to comply. There was no crime in progress.

He was a threat to no one but himself when your officers appeared on the scene. Your ineffective, antiquated department policies and the fumbling, bumbling trained killers deployed at the scene, apparently had no choice when faced with one homeless man, but to gun him down?

An officer fired a high powered rifle bullet through his young body, piercing his heart and lungs, destroying him, killing him. Jacob should be alive and receiving treatment. Instead, I am forced to be on this planet for decades without my first born child, my beloved son, because I asked for your help.

Ask yourself why this had to happen and if you come up with an answer, call me, because I ask myself that question every day.

You had no right to take him from me. And you know it. And I will have to live with having called you for help, an action I will regret until my last breath. Had I not called for help, my son would be alive.

May the horror and shame of killing my child haunt you forever and a day.

Karen B. Griffin of Brentwood is the mother of Jacob Griffin, who was shot and killed by MNPD on May 1, 2021.

