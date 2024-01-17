Jacob: More snow showers tonight, tomorrow night in the region
Meteorologist Jacob Dickey has more on the snow showers coming our way and another blast of arctic air inbound. Latest: WCIA.com/weather and the WCIA 3 Weather App
Google is expanding mobile search. On Wednesday, the company introduced Circle to Search, a gesture-based way to quickly find info without leaving your app.
Low income earners are seeing the strongest wage growth when adjusted for inflation.
Are you ready for the biggest football game of the year? How about the kid-friendly 'Nick-ified' version?
Our hands-on impressions of the Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus, focusing on the company's new generative AI features.
Investors are treading carefully after policymakers warned again about betting too hard on early interest rate cuts.
Golden State Warriors assistant coach DeJan Milojević is dealing with a serious medical condition.
The U.S. announced on Wednesday it has decided to put the Houthis in Yemen on the terrorist list again. The decision comes as the U.S. continues to launch strikes against the militant group for their attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea. Here's the latest on the unfolding conflict.
One of TikTok's latest trend somehow combines Melissa McCarthy and a Disney movie.
The stories you need to start your day: The bipartisan child tax credit proposal, Jason Kelce’s rumored retirement and more in today's edition of The Yodel newsletter
Commingling finances can be a scary endeavor for people who have decided to share their lives with each other. This was the dilemma Michelle Winterfield experienced when she moved in with her partner a few years prior to getting married. “It’s hard to build a life as an unmarried couple,” Winterfield told TechCrunch.
Be’ery demonstrated and proved his findings in tests performed with WhatsApp numbers controlled by TechCrunch. While revealing where users have WhatsApp running is not the most dangerous leak of information, digital security experts agree that it’s not an ideal situation, and, in some cases, it could help hackers target WhatsApp users. Meta’s spokesperson Zade Alsawah told TechCrunch that the company received Be’ery’s research and concluded that the app’s current design “is what users want and expect.”
Wing, the drone-powered delivery company operated by Alphabet, intends to introduce a larger craft capable of towing heavier packages to customers. The news comes on the heels of Walmart's decision to expand its drone deliveries in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, so it's no wonder Wing is working to upgrade its stock; the outfit is one of the two firms facilitating Walmart's drone delivery effort, alongside Zipline. Walmart said last week that a quarter of the items in its larger Supercenter stores don't meet the current size and weight requirements for delivery by drone.
In today's edition: Why sign-stealing could disappear from college football, Embiid vs. Jokić, the first true MLS superteam, and more.
The biggest news stories this morning: Apples shipped more smartphones than anyone else, The 2024 Moto G Play gives you a 50-megapixel camera for $150,
DJI's Mic 2 wireless microphone system has officially arrived with some nice upgrades over its popular predecessor.
Minecraft now offers a free DLC based on the BBC's Planet Earth III, in which you can play the prey or predator.