Jacob Rees-Mogg says his mortgage has gone up amid economic turmoil - live updates

Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Business Secretary, is pictured in Downing Street yesterday - Neil Hall/Shutterstock

Jacob Rees-Mogg has revealed he has been personally affected by rising interest rates as he said his mortgage has increased in recent weeks.

The Business Secretary told Sky News: “Mortgage rates have gone up for everybody who has a mortgage and I have a mortgage. But my personal financial circumstances I don’t think are ones to draw conclusions from.”

Presenter Kay Burley asked Mr Rees-Mogg if his mortgage had increased "now", and he replied: “Any floating rate mortgages have gone up.”

Asked again if his mortgage had increased, the Cabinet minister said: “Yes, mine has gone up.”

The comments came as the Government faces mounting pressure over the state of the economy amid ongoing market turmoil in the wake of Kwasi Kwarteng's mini-Budget.

Follow the latest updates below.

09:09 AM

Jacob Rees-Mogg rejects claim of new ‘windfall tax’

Jacob Rees-Mogg has denied that a new Government energy plan amounts to a “windfall tax”.

Renewable energy generators and nuclear power plants could have their revenues capped under a new plan to ensure they are not benefiting from record-high energy prices.

The Business and Energy Secretary told Times Radio: “I don’t think anyone in their right mind would call it a windfall tax.

“The intervention in the market is done on the basis of limiting the gas price which feeds through to the electricity price. This feeds through to participants within the market.

“So, if we had capped the wholesale price of gas rather than the retail price of gas, this would have affected the renewable generators anyway.”

09:07 AM

Labour and Lib Dems blast Government over GDP figures

Labour and the Liberal Democrats have now responded to the GDP figures released this morning (see the post below at 09.04).

Rachel Reeves, Labour’s shadow chancellor, said: “GDP figures this morning show the UK economy is still in a dire state because of this Tory government. This is a Tory crisis, made in Downing Street and paid for by working people.”

Story continues

Sarah Olney, the Lib Dems’ Treasury spokeswoman, said: “The only growth people are seeing is in their mortgage bill and the cost of the weekly food shop. Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng have completely mismanaged the public finances, causing mortgage pain for millions and putting peoples’ pensions at risk.”

Both parties are calling for the mini-Budget to be reversed.

09:06 AM

Jacob Rees-Mogg urges caution on GDP figures

Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Business Secretary, has urged caution when interpreting today’s GDP figures which showed a contraction of 0.3 per cent between July and August (see the post below at 09.04).

He told Sky News: “The previous quarters figure showed a contraction, was then revised to show economic growth. So, be very careful about how you interpret figures immediately after they’re released.

“It’s a small amount of a very large economy, but these figures are notorious for being revised afterwards.”

09:05 AM

Kwasi Kwarteng responds to GDP figures

Kwasi Kwarteng, the Chancellor, said “countries around the world are facing challenges right now” as he responded to the latest GDP figures (see the post below at 09.04).

He said: “That is why this Government acted quickly to put in place a comprehensive plan to protect families and businesses from soaring energy bills this winter.

“Our Growth Plan will address the challenges that we face with ambitious supply-side reforms and tax cuts, which will grow our economy, create more well-paid skilled jobs and in turn raise living standards for everyone.”

09:04 AM

UK economy shrank in August

New numbers published by the Office for National Statistics this morning revealed the UK economy shrank by 0.3 per cent between July and August.

That is down from growth of 0.1 per cent in the previous month.

The latest numbers suggest the economy is on track to contract overall in the third quarter, with the ONS confirming there would need to be growth of more than one per cent in September to prevent a quarterly decline.

09:03 AM

Jacob Rees-Mogg says his mortgage has gone up

Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Business Secretary, has revealed he has been personally affected by rising interest rates as he said his mortgage has increased.

Mr Rees-Mogg told Kay Burley on Sky News: “Mortgage rates have gone up for everybody who has a mortgage and I have a mortgage. But my personal financial circumstances I don’t think are ones to draw conclusions from.”

Asked if his mortgage has gone up now, Mr Rees-Mogg said: “Any floating rate mortgages have gone up.”

Ms Burley asked: “Has yours?”

Mr Rees-Mogg replied: “Yes, mine has gone up.”

08:56 AM

Jacob Rees-Mogg refuses to be drawn on uprating benefits

The decision on whether to uprate benefits in line with inflation will be taken as part of a “completely routine” process, Jacob Rees-Mogg has said.

Ministers have been considering whether to increase welfare payments in line with the lower metric of wage growth but there are growing Tory voices warning that the link to inflation must be retained.

Asked if benefits will rise in line with inflation next year, Mr Rees-Mogg told Sky News: “There is a process for making this decision. This decision will be made once the figures come out. A statutory instrument has to be laid in November to put through the increase, that will be done in the normal way.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Business Secretary, is pictured arriving in Downing Street yesterday - Anadolu

“This is completely routine governmental decision-making. It is a decision made by the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions. That will be made in the normal way.”

Asked for his opinion on how much benefits should be increased, the Business Secretary said: “My opinion is Government policy.”

08:19 AM

Former top Treasury civil servant predicts Government intervention

It is not the Bank of England's job to bail out pension funds. But history suggests it's a job the government will take on and it will be working on a scheme right now. Sadly, this can only add to the state's liabilities and to upward pressure on interest rates. — Nick Macpherson (@nickmacpherson2) October 11, 2022

08:18 AM

'I have got confidence in the Governor of the Bank of England'

Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Business Secretary, was asked when the ongoing market turmoil will become the Government's problem rather than the Bank of England's.

He told Sky News: “The Government and the Bank of England work very closely together within the confines of the independence of the Bank of England.”

Asked if he has confidence in Andrew Bailey, the Governor of the Bank of England, Mr Rees-Mogg said: “Yes, of course I have got confidence in the Governor of the Bank of England. It is so important that we have an independent Bank of England with a respected governor. Andrew Bailey is a respected governor and the Bank of England’s independence is operating as it should.”

08:15 AM

Business Secretary: 'Pension funds aren’t at risk'

Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Business Secretary, has said he believes pensions funds are not at risk, amid ongoing market turmoil.

He told Sky News: "No, our pension funds aren’t at risk. Some pension funds have taken some high risk investments.”

08:13 AM

Jacob Rees-Mogg admits UK economy has 'some areas of difficulty'

Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Business Secretary, has admitted the UK economy does have "some areas of difficulty" as he represented the Government on the morning media round.

Asked during an interview on Sky News if the economy is in a "good state", Mr Rees-Mogg said: “I think the economy has some good points and some areas of difficulty.

"So you were reporting that the employment market remains very strong with vacancies being higher than the number of people unemployed but there is a problem with inflation and the difficulty with inflation is that to deal with inflation monetary policy has to tighten and tightening monetary policy leads to higher mortgages and higher rates of interest for businesses and that is never easy.”

08:11 AM

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to today's politics live blog.

Liz Truss will today face MPs in the House of Commons for the first time since the Government unveiled its mini-Budget as she takes part in what is likely to be a bumpy Prime Minister's Questions at noon.

The PM will head to the Commons against a backdrop of continuing economic turmoil and she will be keen to try to soothe the markets and stabilise her premiership.

It promises to be a busy day in Westminster and I will be on hand to guide you through all of the key developments.