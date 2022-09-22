Jacob Rees-Mogg in line for payday from sale of investment firm - live updates

Jacob Rees-Mogg Somerset Capital investment firm sale windfall - Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

Jacob Rees-Mogg’s investment management firm is said to be exploring a sale in a deal that could put him in line for a significant payout.

Somerset Capital, which was co-founded by the Business Secretary 15 years ago, is holding talks over a sale as chief executive Dominic Johnson prepares the step down ahead of a potential move into politics.

Options being considered include a management buyout or merger with another asset manager, the Financial Times reports.

Mr Johnson, a former Conservative Party vice-chair who founded the company alongside Mr Rees-Mogg, will be replaced by chief operating officer Robert Diggle.

The Business Secretary no longer has any role at Somerset Capital, which manages about $5bn (£4.5bn) for investors, but remains a shareholder, receiving dividends.

Somerset has seen its returns slump in recent months after making bigger bets in China.

09:01 AM

Russian miner Polymetal offers swap for blocked shares

Russian gold miner Polymetal International has paused dividend payouts and is offering a share swap to investors whose holdings have been frozen by sanctions.

Investors holding around 22pc of Polymetal's shares were hit by EU sanctions on Russia's National Settlement Depository clearing house. They will be offered a swap for certificated shares.

While Polymetal and its shareholders, including billionaire Alexander Nesis, haven't been directly targeted by international sanctions, they're still being affected.

The company put dividend payments on hold due to a "significant decline in operating cash flows, challenges in establishing new sales channels and the short-term liquidity headwinds". Shares slumped 9.6pc.

08:50 AM

Pound's slump surpasses Brexit hit

Sterling is languishing at a 37-year low, and its torrid year shows no signs of slowing.

Story continues

The pound's latest slump has taken its decline so far this year to 17pc, surpassing the 16pc loss it suffered in 2016 following the Brexit vote.

The currency is now on track to its worst year since the financial crisis in 2008, when it plunged 26pc.

08:35 AM

FTSE risers and fallers

The FTSE 100 has started the day firmly on the back foot as markets gear up for a big interest rate rise by the Bank of England.

The blue-chip index dropped as much as 1pc, before paring losses slightly.

The Federal Reserve last night confirmed its third consecutive 75 basis-point rate rise, and economists are expecting a similar move by the BoE today.

Rate-sensitive bank and insurance stocks including HSBC were the biggest drag on the index. JD Sports lost 4pc after it reported a £50m fall in profits in the first half of the year.

Safety firm Halma was one of the few stocks in the green, pushing marginally higher after reiterating its guidance for full-year revenue.

The domestically-focused FTSE 250 slumped 1pc, with Aston Martin dropping 9pc.

08:23 AM

Competition regulator to investigate cloud market

The competition regulator is launching a review into Amazon, Microsoft and Google over their position in the cloud computing market.

The Competition and Markets Authority said it would launch a market study into the three so-called 'hyperscalers', which together account for around 81pc of revenue in the market.

The review will analyse the strength of competition in the market.

The watchdog also said it will examine other digital markets over the next year, including messaging services like WhatsApp, FaceTime and Zoom, as well as connected televisions and smart speakers.

08:17 AM

HSBC to phase out thermal coal

HSBC will stop financing the expansion of thermal coal from its managed funds with immediate effect as it accelerates its climate policy.

Thermal coal, a cheap energy source used widely across Asian markets where many of HSBC's clients are based, is one of the fossil fuels most responsible for harmful emissions.

The lender last year said it would cut exposure to thermal coal financing across all its businesses including asset management by at least 25pc by 2025 and 50pc by 2030, though non-EU or non-OECD-based clients could be funded until a global phase-out by 2040.

In a new 10-point plan, HSBC Asset Management said it would immediately stop investing in listings or primary debt issuance of any company engaged in thermal coal expansion.

08:09 AM

JD Sports profits tumble £50m as supply chain chaos hits trainers

JD Sports profits - Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA Wire

Profits at JD Sports have tumbled £50m as the sportswear giant felt the heat from inflation and supply chain chaos.

The retailer posted pre-tax profits of £383.5m for the first half of the year – down from £439.5m a year ago.

JD said the results were at the top end of its expectations, with the lower profits partially dragged down by supply chain disruption that hit stocks of trainers.

Bosses warned that widespread economic uncertainty, inflationary pressures and industrial action could cause further pain and hurt trading in the second half of the year.

It comes a day after JD said it would pay £5.5m to former boss Peter Cowgill, who stepped down in the wake of a scandal over corporate governance.

Andrew Higginson, non-executive chairman, said that although there has been a "period of transition" for the board, it had not impacted the company's financial performance.

08:01 AM

FTSE 100 slumps at the open

The FTSE 100 has dropped sharply at the open as traders look ahead to the Bank of England's interest rate decision later today.

The blue-chip index tumbled 0.9pc to 7,173 points.

07:56 AM

Hong Kong to scrap hotel quarantine from next month

Hong Kong Covid hotel quarantine - REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

Hong Kong will scrap its controversial hotel quarantine policy for all arrivals from early October, local media reports.

Taking its cues from China's brutal zero-Covid policy, Hong Kong is one of the few places that still requires travellers from abroad to quarantine on arrival. The measures have been in place for more than two-and-a-half years.

Currently, arrivals must pay for three days in a hotel and follow that with four days of self-monitoring.

The new rules will abolish the need for arrivals from overseas to do quarantine at designated hotels. Residents will be able to go straight home and self-monitor for seven days, according to the reports.

It comes after John Lee, the city's leader, this week said he wanted to keep the city connected with the rest of the world and allow an "orderly opening-up" but did not specify exactly when the quarantine policy would be changed.

Hong Kong residents and businesses have slammed the policy, saying it and other strict Covid rules threaten the city's competitiveness and standing as a global financial centre.

07:51 AM

Credit Suisse considers splitting investment bank in three

Credit Suisse - REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

Credit Suisse has drawn up plans to split its investment bank in three as the Swiss bank tries to recover from three years of scandals.

Under proposals to the board, the lender is looking to sell profitable units such as its securitised products business to prevent a damaging capital raise, the Financial Times reports.

The proposals could see the investment bank split into three parts: the group's advisory business, which might be spun off at some later point; a so-called 'bad bank' to hold high-risk assets that will be wound down; and the rest of the business.

New chief executive Ulrich Koerner was brought in over the summer with a brief to shake up the bank, which has been left reeling by a spying scandal, the collapse of Archegos, a record trading lawsuit and a string of lawsuits.

07:42 AM

Jacob Rees-Mogg's investment firm put up for sale

Good morning.

The asset management firm set up by Jacob Rees-Mogg is exploring a sale, paving the way for a potential windfall for the Business Secretary.

Somerset Capital, which manages about $5bn (£4.5b) for investment, is in talks over a potential deal as chief executive Dominic Johnson prepares the step down ahead of a potential move into politics.

Mr Rees-Mogg co-founded the firm alongside Mr Johnson in 2007. He no longer has an active role at the company, but remains a shareholder and receives dividends.

Options being considered include a management buyout or merger with another asset manager, the Financial Times reports.

5 things to start your day

1) Former boss of failed Bulb gets new job at investor backed by David Miliband Hayden Wood to tackle energy efficiency crisis on behalf of employer Giant VC

2) Truss tax cuts will spark ‘unsustainable’ surge in debt, claims IFS PM's economic plans to add £100bn-a-year to public borrowing

3) Rees-Mogg battles to save business from a winter of collapse Government lays out unprecedented plan to pay half of companies' energy bills

4) New homes to be built with bars in windows to prevent tall people from falling out Developers attack Housing Department over health and safety drive

5) Big four supermarkets fail to pass on falling fuel prices Costs should have fallen ‘much further’ despite lowest pump price in months, RAC says

What happened overnight

The dollar surged to a fresh two-decade high and Asian stocks hit a two-year low on Thursday as the prospect of US interest rates rising further and faster than expected spooked investors.

The Australian, New Zealand, Canadian and Singapore dollars hit two-year lows. China's yuan hit a two-year low and the yen hovered near a 24-year low as investors awaited a Bank of Japan meeting.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 1.4pc to its lowest since May 2020. Japan's Nikkei fell one per cent to a two-month low.

Coming up today