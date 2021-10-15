Jacobi Asset Management Wins Bitcoin ETF Approval in Guernsey

Danny Nelson
·1 min read

Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are popping up across the Atlantic.

  • Newcomer digital assets manager Jacobi Asset Management said Friday that it won approval from regulators on the island of Guernsey to launch a physically-backed bitcoin ETF.

  • The news comes as U.S. investors await the fate of a spate of bitcoin futures-linked ETFs from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). With Bloomberg reporting their approval is imminent, the crypto markets are rallying, with bitcoin leading the way.

  • Jacobi plans to list the ETF on Cboe Europe pending further regulatory approval. It said in a press release that the U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority still must weigh in on pre-listing.

  • The Jacobi Bitcoin ETF will only be open to institutions when it launches. The ETF carries a 1.5% management fee, a brochure said.

  • Fidelity Digital Assets will be the custodian of the fund’s bitcoin, a press release said. A spokesperson for Jacobi did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

See also: Lessons From the Canadian Model for a Crypto ETF

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories