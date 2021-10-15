Jacobi Asset Management Wins Bitcoin ETF Approval in Guernsey

Benzinga

Very Good Food Company Inc (NASDAQ: VGFC) has priced the registered direct offering of 15 million units at $2.00 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant. The company expects $30 million in gross proceeds through agreements with institutional investors to purchase and sell the units. Each Warrant shall entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $2.35. The Warrants will be exercisable for five years from the cl