Jacobs Awarded Cybersecurity Support Contract by the United States Patent and Trademark Office

DALLAS, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) was selected by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to provide agency-wide cybersecurity support services for its 18,000-person workforce. A critical component of the U.S. economy, the USPTO serves as the issuing authority for all U.S. intellectual property rights for patents and trademarks – fostering innovation, competitiveness and job growth across the nation. Additionally, USPTO is a member of the five largest IP offices in the world (the IP5), which together hold at least 80% of the world's patent applications.

The scope of the three-year, $29 million contract covers all systems within the agency's enterprise IT environment with a focus on managing and improving the organizational performance of cybersecurity at USPTO.

"As a premier provider of national security-grade cybersecurity solutions that ensure the confidentiality, integrity and availability of the world's most sensitive networks, systems and data, Jacobs will leverage our team experience and tools to support all systems and system boundaries within USPTO's enterprise IT environment, while identifying opportunities for improving the security posture of the agency's mission critical systems and applications," said Critical Mission Solutions Senior Vice President of Cyber Caesar Nieves.

Jacobs will provide risk management framework, technical and administrative support, continuous monitoring, vulnerability assessment, threat analytics and security engineering for USPTO's workforce. Additional efforts include recommending industry best practices and identifying process improvement opportunities and innovations with cybersecurity tools, techniques and procedures.

