Jacobs to Design and Manage Municipal Services Contract for Development Project in Honduras

Innovative advisory services will facilitate business growth and economic prosperity

DALLAS, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) was selected by Honduras Próspera to assist in community planning services to advance economic development and help spur job creation for a new city on the island of Roatán in Central America. Jacobs' initial role includes advising the development group's leaders and planners as they establish zoning, finalize plans for utility systems, roads and rights-of-way, and structure administration and services.

Jacobs to Design and Manage Municipal Services Contract for Development Project in Honduras; Left to right - Max Medina, Director of Architectural Projects, Honduras Próspera; Hugo Serra, Founding Director, HS Urbanism; Jim Nichols, Program Manager, Jacobs; Tom Murcott, Executive Director, Honduras Próspera, and Erick Brimen, Chief Executive Officer, Honduras Próspera.
Jacobs to Design and Manage Municipal Services Contract for Development Project in Honduras; Left to right - Max Medina, Director of Architectural Projects, Honduras Próspera; Hugo Serra, Founding Director, HS Urbanism; Jim Nichols, Program Manager, Jacobs; Tom Murcott, Executive Director, Honduras Próspera, and Erick Brimen, Chief Executive Officer, Honduras Próspera.

Jacobs will work with Honduras Próspera to structure municipal government and citizen services. Organized as part of a semi-autonomous Zone of Economic Development and Employment (ZEDE), the Próspera platform is configured to facilitate international investment, promote local business growth and create job opportunities for Hondurans.

"Partnering with Honduras Próspera to help the people of Roatán achieve their vision for economic growth is part of our commitment to creating sustainable communities and social value," said Jacobs Executive Vice President for People & Places Solutions Ken Gilmartin. "This project will benefit the community for many years to come. Using our experience in municipal government operations and complex infrastructure projects, like the Panama Canal terminal expansion, to bring this project to life is a privilege."

Jacobs is among a few private-sector entities to create and deliver a full suite of services for public works, roads and rights-of-way, planning and permitting, parks and recreation and administration on behalf of local governments. Jacobs has assisted cities including Johns Creek, Georgia and Centennial, Colorado to maximize efficiency and customer focus, while mitigating risk and protecting investments in roads, utility systems and public spaces.

"We chose Jacobs based on their experience operating city governments and services in the U.S., their reputation for overseeing large programmatic projects in Latin America, and global network of technical experts," said Honduras Próspera Chief Executive Erick Brimen. "Partnering with Jacobs gives us the opportunity to launch Honduras Próspera with the most innovative and technologically advanced infrastructure and municipal services of any city in the world."

Our work in support of Honduras Próspera is an example of our ability to go beyond engineering and technology and help create sustainable communities through wise governance, efficient use of resources, and effective management of public works and infrastructure.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With approximately $14 billion in revenue and a talent force of more than 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. Statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related reaction of governments on global and regional market conditions and the company's business. For a description of some additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended October 2, 2020, and in particular the discussions contained under Item 1 - Business; Item 1A - Risk Factors; Item 3 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, as well as the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

