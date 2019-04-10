Has Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) Improved Earnings Growth In Recent Times?

After looking at Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.'s (NYSE:JEC) latest earnings update (28 December 2018), I found it helpful to revisit the company's performance in the past couple of years and compare this against the latest numbers. As a long-term investor I tend to focus on earnings trend, rather than a single number at one point in time. Also, comparing it against an industry benchmark to understand whether it outperformed, or is simply riding an industry wave, is an important aspect. In this article I briefly touch on my key findings.

Could JEC beat the long-term trend and outperform its industry?

JEC's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 28 December 2018) of US$262m has jumped 33% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of -14%, indicating the rate at which JEC is growing has accelerated. What's the driver of this growth? Let's see whether it is merely a result of an industry uplift, or if Jacobs Engineering Group has seen some company-specific growth.

In terms of returns from investment, Jacobs Engineering Group has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 4.7% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 2.7% is below the US Construction industry of 5.5%, indicating Jacobs Engineering Group's are utilized less efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Jacobs Engineering Group’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 9.8% to 7.7%. This correlates with an increase in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio rising from 25% to 46% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. Recent positive growth isn't always indicative of a continued optimistic outlook. I recommend you continue to research Jacobs Engineering Group to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for JEC’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for JEC’s outlook. Financial Health: Are JEC’s operations financially sustainable? Balance sheets can be hard to analyze, which is why we’ve done it for you. Check out our financial health checks here. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 28 December 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

