Jacobs to be Sole Provider of Infrastructure Program Support for Low Level Waste Repository in UK

DALLAS, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) was selected by LLW Repository Ltd (LLWR) to provide multi-disciplinary technical services at the U.K.'s national disposal facility for low-level radioactive waste as sole service provider on the Repository Infrastructure Framework.

Jacobs selected by LLW Repository Ltd to provide multi-disciplinary technical services at the U.K.’s national disposal facility for low-level radioactive waste as sole service provider on the Repository Infrastructure Framework. More

The new four-year framework, effective June 2020, covers a wide range of services to help LLWR manage the repository, in West Cumbria, on behalf of the U.K. government's Nuclear Decommissioning Authority.

Jacobs' support includes developing strategies for appropriate storage solutions, control and electronic systems enhancement and other technical services, all underpinned by core engineering design, construction and program / project management capabilities.

"We look forward to working with LLWR to provide long-term support and help position them as a recognized center of excellence," said Jacobs Critical Mission Solutions Senior Vice President Clive White. "Our multi-disciplinary approach will support the safe and effective management of the repository.

"Securing this framework also allows us to enhance our socio-economic contribution in West Cumbria, where we recently opened a new engineering development center to develop innovative solutions and technologies that will enhance our work for LLWR."

Chief Executive Officer of LLW Repository Ltd Paul Pointon said: "This procurement gives a secure platform to enable many of our critical support tasks and projects to be delivered for our current baseline of work. A collaborative contract of this type provides the flexibility we need to service demand and satisfy our many stakeholders.

"This is an exciting opportunity to combine the learning from our successful collaborative approach for delivering the decommissioning program with the learning and experience that Jacobs can bring from their successful collaborative ventures demonstrated at other site license companies."

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With $13 billion in revenue and a talent force of more than 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. Statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related reaction of governments on global and regional market conditions and the company's business. For a description of some additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 27, 2019, and in particular the discussions contained under Item 1 - Business; Item 1A - Risk Factors; Item 3 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, as well as the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.