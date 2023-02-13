Jacobs Solutions' (NYSE:J) Dividend Will Be Increased To $0.26

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 24th of March to $0.26. This takes the annual payment to 0.9% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

Jacobs Solutions' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. However, Jacobs Solutions' earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 81.1%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 12% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Jacobs Solutions Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend's track record has been pretty solid, but with only 6 years of history we want to see a few more years of history before making any solid conclusions. Since 2017, the annual payment back then was $0.60, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $1.04. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.6% a year over that time. Jacobs Solutions has a nice track record of dividend growth but we would wait until we see a longer track record before getting too confident.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Jacobs Solutions has impressed us by growing EPS at 26% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

Jacobs Solutions Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 14 analysts we track are forecasting for Jacobs Solutions for free with public analyst estimates for the company. Is Jacobs Solutions not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

