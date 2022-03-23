Jacobson pleads not guilty to over 20 felony counts of tax fraud

Mar. 23—A LeRoy man charged with over 20 felony counts of tax fraud entered his pleas in Mower County District Court Monday.

Craig Allen Jacobson, 66, pleaded not guilty to all 25 counts he faces, ranging from failing to file a tax return, failure to collect and remit taxes and submitting false or fraudulent tax returns.

The charges span a period of time from 2015 to 2018, when he oversaw two tax-preparation companies in M&I Tax Accounting, Inc. and C&C Tax Service, Inc.

In both cases Jacobson allegedly failed to file certain withholding returns, filed a false withholding return and failed to pay certain withholding taxes.

A Minnesota Department of Revenue Investigation also revealed that Jacobson submitted to Minnesota Revenue certain false or fraudulent federal returns.

According to the court complaint, Jacobson also allegedly altered federal returns submitted to the state, which resulted in little or no Minnesota alternative minimum tax based on gambling winnings and losses.

Jacobson is scheduled for a pre-trial court date on Sept. 2.