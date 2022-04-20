Jacqueline Avant’s Killer Sentenced to 150 Years In Prison

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Kathryn Solorzano sentenced Aariel Maynor to 150 years behind bars, or three life prison terms, on April 19 for the murder of Jacqueline Avant. Maynor was convicted of killing Avant in her home during a burglary on Dec. 1 in Beverly Hills.

Maynor also shot at a security guard during the robbery. Avant was the wife of legendary music executive Clarence Avant, 90, who was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last October. Mr. Avant is known as the Godfather of Black Music.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 09: Clarence Avant and Jacqueline Avant attend The Recording Academy And Clive Davis’ 2019 Pre-GRAMMY Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 9, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

The 30-year-old Maynor reportedly bragged about the crime while on a phone call with a friend from jail. He also allegedly admitted he killed 81-year-old Avant to officers from the Beverly Hills Police Department. Maynor was caught after he tried to commit another burglary the same day and accidentally shot himself in the foot. He pleaded guilty to murder, attempted murder, a felony firearm possession charge and two counts of burglary in March.

“I’m all over the news,” he reportedly said on the phone call from jail. He also allegedly told a friend that he would only do 20 to 25 years in prison for his crime due to prosecutors not filing special circumstance allegations.

“I’m gonna get out of jail,” Maynor reportedly said. “I’ll probably do like 20…25, get out, you feel me?” Maynor reportedly suffers from bipolar disorder, a fact the judge noted during sentencing.

Maynor was reportedly released on bail in September of 2021 for a 2018 robbery, just three months before he killed Avant. Maynor shot Avant in the back. She later died at a local hospital, leaving behind her husband of 54 years and their two children, Alex and Nicole. Nicole is married to the CEO of Netflix, Ted Sarandos. The family issued a statement after Maynor was arrested.

“The entire Avant and Sarandos families wish to thank everyone for their outpouring of love, support and heartfelt condolences for Jacqueline Avant. Jacqueline was an amazing woman, wife, mother and philanthropist and a 55-year resident of Beverly Hills who has made an immeasurable positive impact on the arts community. She will be missed by her family, friends and all of the people she has helped throughout her amazing life.”