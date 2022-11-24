Jacqueline Chow Is The Independent Non-Executive Director of Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) And They Just Picked Up 82% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) Independent Non-Executive Director, Jacqueline Chow, recently bought AU$62k worth of stock, for AU$13.80 per share. Even though that isn't a massive buy, it did increase their holding by 82%, which is arguably a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Charter Hall Group

Notably, that recent purchase by Independent Non-Executive Director Jacqueline Chow was not the only time they bought Charter Hall Group shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid AU$15.30 per share in a AU$77k purchase. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$13.40. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Charter Hall Group insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Charter Hall Group

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Charter Hall Group insiders own 1.2% of the company, worth about AU$79m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Charter Hall Group Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Charter Hall Group we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - Charter Hall Group has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

