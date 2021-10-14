Jacqueline McArthur Is The Independent Director of Qube Holdings Limited (ASX:QUB) And They Just Picked Up 164% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Qube Holdings Limited (ASX:QUB) Independent Director, Jacqueline McArthur, recently bought AU$81k worth of stock, for AU$3.25 per share. While that isn't the hugest buy, it actually boosted their shareholding by 164%, which is good to see.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Qube Holdings

Notably, that recent purchase by Jacqueline McArthur is the biggest insider purchase of Qube Holdings shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$3.20 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months Qube Holdings insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 1.8% of Qube Holdings shares, worth about AU$112m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Qube Holdings Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Qube Holdings. That's what I like to see! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. While conducting our analysis, we found that Qube Holdings has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

