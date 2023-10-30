Jacqueline Rutter: Grandmother's death in shooting 'destroyed us'

The family of a woman who was shot in her home have said they cannot understand how anyone could kill a "defenceless grandmother".

Jacqueline Rutter, 53, was shot in the chest in Wirral on 30 October 2022.

Police believe the attack in which the grandmother-of-five was targeted and two or three people were involved.

Speaking on the first anniversary of her death, Mrs Rutter's son said her family had been living their "worst nightmare" since the shooting.

Mrs Rutter was shot in her home on Meadowbrook Road, Moreton, at about 01:00 GMT.

Police believe a black Vauxhall Insignia which was seen in the area between 00:45 and 01:15 was involved in the shooting.

Eight people have been arrested in connection with her death but no-one has been charged.

Appealing for information, her son, who asked to remain anonymous, said the shooting had "destroyed our family and left [the] grandchildren confused as to why Nanny Jackie isn't coming home".

"We cannot understand how someone could do this to... a defenceless grandmother," he said.

He said it "pains" the family to think "how frightened" she was in her "final moments", adding: "Nobody should have to experience that."

"Our hearts will forever remain heavy as nobody can recover from a death of a murdered loved one," he said.

He added that the family would "continue until our last breath" to fight for justice "to ensure those individuals responsible are held accountable for this evil and merciless crime".

Det Ch Insp Steve McGrath said it was believed "at least two or three people" were involved in the shooting and the force was "sure that information is out there to identify who they are and where they are".

"We will not stop until we find them," he said.

He added that he wanted anyone with information to "search your conscience and come forward with what you know so that Jacqueline's family can finally find peace and justice".

