Jacqueline Wilson dedicates book to YouTube Makaton pair

A mother and daughter who began learning Makaton to communicate have had a book from author Jacqueline Wilson dedicated to them.

Nikki Holt's daughter Lucinda was born with Down's syndrome, meaning the pair had difficulty communicating in her early years.

Nikki started a YouTube channel, Makaton with Lucinda, where they began by filming a word and sign of the day.

Wilson subscribed to the channel and dedicated her latest book to them.

Their channel now has more than 11,000 subscribers.

Makaton is a unique language programme that uses symbols, signs, and speech to enable people to communicate.

It supports the development of essential communication skills such as attention and listening, comprehension, memory recall and organisation of language and expression.Ms Holt said: "One of the strengths of a person with Down's Syndrome - and definitely for Lucinda - is that they are visual learners. Using signs and symbols is a really nice match with her strengths.

"I could see first hand the difference [Makaton] had made to her," Ms Holt explained. "It made her communication completely bloom, so I really wanted to help other families out as well."

The connection Makaton enabled Ms Holt to build with Lucinda, now aged nine, inspired her to grow her skills and she is now a qualified tutor teaching at schools across North Somerset.

"Now I'm teaching officially," Ms Holt said. "I'm training schools, pre-schools, charities and other organisations - anywhere there's a need really."

"I'm doing my dream job and it's all thanks to [Lucinda], because she inspires everything I do."

Jacqueline Wilson used the channel to research Makaton for her latest book The Best Sleepover In The World. Not only did she draw inspiration from Makaton with Lucinda, but she also dedicated the book to the pair.The author said: "I've recently written a book about two sisters, Daisy and Lily, who are determined to make their sleepover the best ever.

"Lily is non-verbal and uses a wheelchair, but now that she's learned Makaton at her new school she can communicate brilliantly, make jokes, and help her sister get the better of a nasty girl who's plaguing her."I obviously had to learn a little Makaton myself and discovered the brilliant 'Makaton with Lucinda' videos on YouTube. I adore Lucinda and her lovely mum, Nikki.

"They've taught me so much - and every single time I watch a quick clip I cheer myself up."

