Jacquemus Appoints CEO for the First Time After Simon Porte Jacquemus

Jacquemus is making big moves, the most recent being Bastien Daguzan's appointment as the brand's new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

This marks the first time the French label has named a new CEO, following its founder and creative director Simon Porte Jacquemus himself since its launch in 2009. Prior to Jacquemus, Daguzan was CEO at Paco Rabanne, as well as Kris Van Assche and Lemaire.

Born in France in 1984, Daguzan studied design and luxury at the Institut Français de la Mode in Paris, where he graduated in 2008. During his time at Lemaire, he landed a partnership with UNIQLO, being one of the key names to birth the popular UNIQLO U line. At Paco Rabanne from 2017 to 2022, Daguzan worked with Julien Dossena to grow the brand by triple digits.

The news comes after Jacquemus' much-anticipated collaboration with Nike, which is scheduled to release on June 28.