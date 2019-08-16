Is Jacques Bogart S.A. (EPA:JBOG) Investing Your Capital Efficiently?

Today we are going to look at Jacques Bogart S.A. (EPA:JBOG) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Jacques Bogart:

0.054 = €7.2m ÷ (€282m - €148m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

So, Jacques Bogart has an ROCE of 5.4%.

Does Jacques Bogart Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. In this analysis, Jacques Bogart's ROCE appears meaningfully below the 14% average reported by the Personal Products industry. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Setting aside the industry comparison for now, Jacques Bogart's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. It is possible that there are more rewarding investments out there.

We can see that , Jacques Bogart currently has an ROCE of 5.4%, less than the 12% it reported 3 years ago. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Jacques Bogart's past growth compares to other companies.

ENXTPA:JBOG Past Revenue and Net Income, August 16th 2019 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Jacques Bogart.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Jacques Bogart's ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Jacques Bogart has total liabilities of €148m and total assets of €282m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 52% of its total assets. With a high level of current liabilities, Jacques Bogart will experience a boost to its ROCE.