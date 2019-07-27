Is Jacques Bogart (EPA:JBOG) Using Too Much Debt?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Jacques Bogart S.A. (EPA:JBOG) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Jacques Bogart's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at December 2018 Jacques Bogart had debt of €76.5m, up from €50.2m in one year. However, it does have €58.6m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about €17.9m.

ENXTPA:JBOG Historical Debt, July 27th 2019

How Strong Is Jacques Bogart's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Jacques Bogart had liabilities of €148.0m due within a year, and liabilities of €44.2m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of €58.6m as well as receivables valued at €37.2m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total €96.4m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit is considerable relative to its market capitalization of €140.5m, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on Jacques Bogart's use of debt. This suggests shareholders would heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Jacques Bogart's net debt is sitting at a very reasonable 1.7 times its EBITDA, while its EBIT covered its interest expense just 6.8 times last year. While that doesn't worry us too much, it does suggest the interest payments are somewhat of a burden. Shareholders should be aware that Jacques Bogart's EBIT was down 46% last year. If that earnings trend continues then paying off its debt will be about as easy as herding cats on to a roller coaster. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Jacques Bogart can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.