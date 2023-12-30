Jacques Delors was the father of Brexit – without the UK, his vision is turning to reality

A French Eurocrat determined my career. It was thanks to Jacques Delors that, as an 18-year-old undergraduate, I set up the Oxford Campaign for an Independent Britain. It was in opposition to his plan for political amalgamation that, with the Tory MP Michael Spicer, I formed the European Research Group. It was because Britain could never be comfortable inside a European superstate that I spent 21 years as a Eurosceptic MEP, recruited Matthew Elliott to be chief executive of Vote Leave and, in the end, helped return this country to self-government.

When the ascetic socialist became President of the European Commission in 1985, it was still the European Economic Community, a club of nations collaborating on commercial matters. By the time he stood down ten years later, it was the European Union, a proto-state involved in fields that had nothing to do with trade, including defence, criminal justice, immigration, the environment and foreign policy.

I was not the only Briton to be radicalised by the change. Margaret Thatcher’s Bruges speech in 1988 was a direct response to Delors’ plan for political assimilation.

It marked the resuscitation of a British Euroscepticism that had lain comatose since 1975. Patrick Robertson cut short his studies at Oxford to found the Bruges Group. Other organisations, from Conservatives Against a Federal Europe to the Labour Euro Safeguards Campaign sprang into life. Columnists, above all Christopher Booker in this newspaper, began to question the benefits of European integration.

It is easy to forget how new all this was. The 1975 referendum had ended in a two-to-one victory for Remain. In marked contrast to 2016, the losing side accepted the outcome and tried to make the best of things. Those MPs who had campaigned to leave focused instead on opposing further moves to political union. The question of British membership was settled. Until Delors.

“National sovereignty no longer means anything,” declared the incoming Commission President. “Voluntary co-operation never works”.

Delors was a workaholic. With a team of French civil servants, he set about centralising power in the European Commission.

“In ten years,” he boasted, “80 per cent of economic legislation, perhaps also of fiscal and social legislation, will be of Community origin.”

He aimed to turn the EU into a single country – or, at least, to give it the attributes and trappings of a single country. By the time he stood down, the EU had a flag, a national anthem, a passport, a driving licence, a supreme court and overseas embassies. His ambition was summarised by a sign in his Berlaymont headquarters in Brussels: “Europe – votre patrie”.

Was Delors ultimately responsible for Brexit? He was certainly more energetic than some Commission presidents, but his views on European integration were little different to those of, say, Jacques Santer, José Manuel Barroso or Jean-Claude Juncker.

No, the former Bank of France official inflected, rather than authoring, the drive to political union. He brought his brand of Left-wing Catholicism to the project. Unlike most French socialists, he had no time for anti-clericalism. Indeed, one of the reasons that François Mitterand refused to make him prime minister was that, as the old Vichyite put it, “Delors smells of the sacristry”. Sending him to Brussels was a kind of consolation prize.

Delors was unusually keen on what he called a “social Europe”: common rules on benefits and employment that would, as he saw it, balance the single market. He used regional and social funds to transfer wealth to the poorer parts of the EU, not least in the hope of purchasing goodwill.

He saw trade unions, not in Marxist terms as instruments of proletarian will, but in Christian Democratic terms as partners within a corporatist state. It was a vision that won over British trade unions, until then suspicious of what they had seen as a Europe built by and for bankers. In 1988, Delors so charmed the TUC annual conference that delegates serenaded him with a chorus of “Frère Jacques”.

He had a peculiarly Gallic distrust of the United States. “In order to face America and Japan,” he said, “we need to be supranational.” Like most Eurocrats, he could be spectacularly disdainful of democratic opposition, once declaring that “there is no place in a democracy for people who call for a ‘No’ [to Maastricht]”.

All this might have been specifically designed to antagonise Margaret Thatcher. She would always have opposed political union on democratic and patriotic grounds. But Delors, slightly to his bewilderment, somehow seemed to personify all her other bêtes noires, being corporatist, dirigiste, unappreciative of the Americans, unelected and French. One of her last remarks as prime minister was that going along with European integration would mean letting socialism in “through the back Delors”.

But if Delors brought his own style to the federalist project, he was by no means unusual in backing the principle. The then leaders of the member states – Helmut Kohl, Wilfried Martens, Jacques Santer and the rest – shared his vision of a United States of Europe.

Most of them, like Delors, had had their early years disrupted by the Second World War, and were prepared to pay any price to prevent another European conflict. By the late 1980s, they were old men in a hurry, fearing that future generations would not share their obsession. So they determined to lock Europe’s states together in a way that would not be subject to the vagaries of democracy.

The key was Delors’ three-stage plan for a single currency, which came into effect 25 years ago, on January 1 1999. With monetary policy removed from national governments, a central plank of European integration was made invulnerable to democracy.

Margaret Thatcher opposed monetary union, and was ousted as a direct consequence – a manifestation of what I learned to think of (borrowing from CS Lewis) as the EU’s hideous strength. Yes, she had already been weakened by the poll tax. But the co-ordinated way in which Euro-federalists moved against her – an ambush by the other 11 leaders at the Rome Summit triggering an insurrection by Tory Europhiles at home – tipped me into going into politics. I promised myself then, as a teenager, that I would restore our independence, little imagining that it would take 30 years. Simon Kuper tells the story in his book Chums.

The EU carried on in the same undemocratic style, swatting aside inconvenient referendum results and, in 2011, imposing Eurocrat governments on Italy and Greece through civilian coups. Last week, we saw the culmination of its campaign against a souverainiste Polish government. Having sanctioned that government as anti-democratic, it cheered when its own agent, the former European Council President, Donald Tusk, sidestepped normal parliamentary procedure to close down what he regarded as hostile media.

The real accident was not Delors’ ascendancy, but Britain’s accession. As Charles de Gaulle had correctly said, it was anomalous for a maritime nation, a global trader, to join a continental bloc. Britain, the only European state to emerge from the Second World War undefeated, did not share the view that the nation was redundant. Once the rest of Europe embarked on an irreversible journey to political union, secession became a matter of time.

It was rumoured in 2016 that Delors was quietly pro-Brexit, understanding that British withdrawal would lift the chief brake on federalism. Whether or not that was true, there is no question that the EU as a whole was happier to lose its second economy than to deviate in any way from the finalité politique. If you doubt me, ask why it refused to allow David Cameron to retrieve any powers during the renegotiation – a concession that would without question have enabled him to win the ensuing referendum.

I suspect that, during his final weeks in Paris, Delors was satisfied at how things had turned out. A politically united Europe with Britain looking on as a friend and ally – that had been Churchill’s vision, and one which de Gaulle had warmly endorsed. It is just a pity that it took so many twists and turns to get there.

