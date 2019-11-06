The Jacquet Metal Service (EPA:JCQ) Share Price Is Up 12% And Shareholders Are Holding On

When you buy and hold a stock for the long term, you definitely want it to provide a positive return. Better yet, you'd like to see the share price move up more than the market average. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the Jacquet Metal Service SA (EPA:JCQ) share price is up 12% in the last five years, that's less than the market return. Zooming in, the stock is actually down 11% in the last year.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over half a decade, Jacquet Metal Service managed to grow its earnings per share at 26% a year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 2.3% over the same period. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 9.74.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

ENXTPA:JCQ Past and Future Earnings, November 6th 2019 More

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Jacquet Metal Service the TSR over the last 5 years was 32%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Jacquet Metal Service had a tough year, with a total loss of 7.9% (including dividends) , against a market gain of about 17%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 5.7% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. Importantly, we haven't analysed Jacquet Metal Service's dividend history. This free visual report on its dividends is a must-read if you're thinking of buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on FR exchanges.

