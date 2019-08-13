Is Jacquet Metal Service SA's (EPA:JCQ) CEO Being Overpaid?

Éric Jacquet has been the CEO of Jacquet Metal Service SA (EPA:JCQ) since 2010. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Éric Jacquet's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Jacquet Metal Service SA has a market capitalization of €375m, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth €1.2m. (This is based on the year to December 2018). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at €600k. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations from €178m to €713m, and the median CEO total compensation was €357k.

It would therefore appear that Jacquet Metal Service SA pays Éric Jacquet more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn't mean the remuneration is too high. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Jacquet Metal Service has changed from year to year.

Is Jacquet Metal Service SA Growing?

Over the last three years Jacquet Metal Service SA has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 29% per year (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 3.7%.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. It's also good to see modest revenue growth, suggesting the underlying business is healthy. It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Jacquet Metal Service SA Been A Good Investment?

Jacquet Metal Service SA has generated a total shareholder return of 18% over three years, so most shareholders would be reasonably content. But they probably don't want to see the CEO paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

We examined the amount Jacquet Metal Service SA pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

However, the earnings per share growth over three years is certainly impressive. We also note that, over the same time frame, shareholder returns haven't been bad. You might wish to research management further, but on this analysis, considering the EPS growth, we wouldn't call the CEO pay problematic. So you may want to check if insiders are buying Jacquet Metal Service shares with their own money (free access).

