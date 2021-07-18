Jada, 10, would like a big family that enjoys outings and will take good care of her

Jada, 10, is a lively young girl who loves crafts and cartoons and has definite ideas about what she wants in a “no matter what” family. She would like a family that will take good care of her, give her hugs, have good food like oatmeal, celebrate her birthday and let her grow her hair out.

Jada loves any kind of family outing, and one of her favorite things is to go to church with her foster family. She likes to do crafts — especially when they involve cutting paper and using the color pink. Cartoons make her laugh. She’d like to be a mom when she grows up.

Jada would love to have a family with many branches — lots of aunts, uncles, cousins, grandparents and so forth. She would benefit most from a family that’s highly structured and has the support necessary to meet her emotional, intellectual and developmental needs.

To learn more about Jada, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org. Her case number is CH-7341.