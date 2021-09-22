Jada Pinkett Smith says one of her biggest challenges in life was developing a 'sisterhood' with Will Smith's ex-wife: 'It took 20-some years'

Jada Pinkett Smith on "Red Table Talk" in September 2021. Red Table Talk/Facebook Watch

Jada Pinkett Smith spoke about her "sisterhood" with Sheree Zampino, Will Smith's ex-wife.

Pinkett Smith said it "was a real process" and took approximately two decades.

Zampino and Smith were married from 1992 to 1995 and Pinkett Smith wed the actor in 1997.

Jada Pinkett Smith said that she and Sheree Zampino, Will Smith's ex-wife, have a "sisterhood" but it took a long time to reach that point.

Pinkett Smith opened up about some of the biggest obstacles in her life during the latest episode of "Red Table Talk" on Facebook Watch, released on Wednesday. The actress was joined by cohosts Adrienne Banfield Norris (her mother) and Willow Smith (her daughter) as she answered questions from celebrity friends in honor of her recent 50th birthday.

"Black Panther" star and longtime friend Angela Bassett asked Pinkett Smith via video, "What has been the most difficult thing for you to overcome?"

In response, Pinkett Smith spoke about the challenging but rewarding experience of motherhood. Then she mentioned the evolution of her dynamic with Zampino.

"I would say another challenge was smoothing out my thoughts around the relationship with Sheree and I," Pinkett Smith said. "That was a real process."

Zampino married Smith in 1992 and they welcomed a son named Trey Smith that year. They split in 1995 after Zampino filed for divorce from the "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" actor.

Smith went on to marry Pinkett Smith in December 1997 and she gave birth to two children, son Jaden Smith (born in 1998) and daughter Willow (born in 2000).

From left: Trey Smith, Jaden Smith,Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Will Smith in 2016. Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Environmental Media Association

Since then, the stars have been outspoken about their blended family and Pinkett Smith refers to Trey as her son. She even has a tattoo that symbolizes all three children.

Zampino appeared on the series premiere of "Red Table Talk" back in 2018, in which she and Pinkett Smith spoke one-on-one for the first time ever about their blended family. Zampino returned for a holiday episode in November 2020.

"When I think about our relationship now, there's a real sisterhood there," Pinkett Smith said on the latest "RTT" episode. "But it took 20-some years."

She continued: "It was really a transformation for all of us, having a blended family and getting to a place where there was ease with it and having complete, utter acceptance. Ree has acceptance for me and all my nonsense. I have acceptance for her and all her nonsense. There's a real beautiful sisterhood there."

