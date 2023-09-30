Jada Pinkett Smith says she hopes to get 'some answers' after arrest is made in Tupac Shakur's murder

Jada Pinkett Smith hopes for some closure after a Nevada man was arrested in connection with the long-unsolved murder of rapper Tupac Shakur.

"Now I hope we can get some answers and have some closure. R.I.P. Pac," she wrote in an Instagram Story on Friday, shortly after officials announced that Duane Keith Davis had been charged with murder with a deadly weapon committed to promote a criminal gang.

Smith has spoken out many times about her relationship with Shakur. In an interview last year with Howard Stern she said that she had "never in my life met a person like Pac."

"He had so much charisma," she said.

Smith said Shakur's death was “really tragic” but that he had left a “very strong and powerful mark” on the world.

“People are still inspired by him,” she said. “So he did his work.”

Davis, 60, also known as “Keefy D” or “Keffe D,” had previously acknowledged being in the car that pulled up next to Shakur's vehicle in Las Vegas on Sept. 7, 1996, the night the rapper was shot.

An indictment alleges that he was involved in the shooting and obtained a firearm “for the purpose of seeking retribution against” Shakur and Marion “Suge” Knight, the head of his record label, Death Row, and a longtime affiliate of a rival set, the Mob Piru. The indictment doesn’t say Davis pulled the trigger, but says he and three other gang members conspired to kill the rapper “by acting in concert throughout.”

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said at a news conference Friday that Davis was the “shot caller” for his group and “orchestrated the plan that was carried out.”

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson celebrated the indictment.

“This is the indictment we’ve been waiting almost three decades for,” he said Friday. “Justice will be served.”Officials said Shakur's death was sparked by a fight earlier in the evening when the rapper and Knight roughed up a man identified as Orlando Anderson, Davis’ nephew, inside the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino following a heavyweight fight between Mike Tyson and Bruce Sheldon.

Davis immediately sought revenge, according to officials, and got the gun that was used to kill the rapper.

Anderson was long suspected of pulling the trigger, but he had denied his involvement. He died two years later in an unrelated gang shootout.

For decades, Shakur's murder and case have fueled conspiracy theories, song lyrics and movies.

