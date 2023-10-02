Jada Pinkett Smith Speaks Out Following Arrest In Tupac Shakur Murder Case

News of new information about Tupac Shakur’s 1996 murder shocked the internet, and as many shared their thoughts on what happened to the rapper almost three decades ago, Jada Pinkett Smith opened up about her own reaction to authorities arresting an individual for the crime.

“Now I hope we can get some answers and have some closure,” the 52-year-old wrote on Instagram Stories on Saturday, Sept. 30, Vibe reported.

She concluded the message by writing, ““R.I.P Pac,” with the white dove emoji.

According to The Associated Press, Las Vegas Police arrested Duane “Keefe D” Davis on Sept. 29 after he was indicted by a grand jury on one count of murder with a deadly weapon. The grand jury voted in favor of adding a sentencing enhancement to the murder charge due to gang activity. That could add 20 additional years to Davis’ sentence, should he be convicted.

Las Vegas police homicide Lt. Jason Johansson explained that Davis is not being accused of being the gunman, but rather the mastermind behind the plot, per AP.

Davis’ arrest is the first made in Shakur’s case.

“This is no doubt a pivotal moment. The silence of the past 27 years surrounding this case has spoken loudly in our community,” Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur, the “Dear Mama” emcee’s sister, said in a statement, AP reported.

Shakur and Pinkett Smith met in the late 1980s, while they were both students at the Baltimore School for the Arts. Earlier in September, the Girls Trip actor posted a video of her and the rapper performing Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff’s “Parents Just Don’t Understand” during their junior year of high school.

“Not in a million years would I have dreamed that the Fresh Prince and I would become, um, very acquainted,” she wrote in the caption. “Not in a million years did I imagine three lives, their fates, would be so intertwined. And… I never would have imagined that this video would become a tangible memory, of the last time Pac and I, were simply kids together.”