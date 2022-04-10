Jada Pinkett Smith's First Appearance Since Oscars 2022 Slap
Jada Pinkett Smith hits the red carpet for the grand opening of the Rhimes Performing Arts Center. See the actress' first public appearance since Oscars 2022!
Paramount sequel brings families back to theaters while Michael Bay suffers a career-low opening with "Ambulance"
Sonic has done it again.
Plus, seemingly every chaotic accessory she owned.
Leave it to comedian Ricky Gervais to have the last laugh in the generally unfunny Will Smith saga. While the reaction to the Academy of Motion Pictures 10-year ban on Smith was mixed, with some calling it light and supporters deeming it appropriate, Gervais had the definitive take. Following the Friday announcement of the penalty, […]
"I'm not talking about that until I get paid. Life is good. I got my hearing back," Rock said at a show in California, per the Palm Springs Desert Sun.
Arnold Schwarzenegger shared the recipes for a plant-based cucumber and pumpkin seed oil salad and a banana and cherry juice protein smoothie in his newsletter.
The influencer matched her bikini to her new red locks.
Will Smith, Chris Rock and the Academy may feel they can turn the page on this dramatic chapter following the announcement that Smith would be banned from the ceremony for 10 years. But there’s too much reliance on written statements and not enough acknowledgment that multiple apologies are missing from all parties. For Smith, who […]
Paulina Porizkova says that "getting older is truly a wonderous thing" as she celebrates her 57th birthday with a selfie.
The talk show host said Donald Trump is "exactly" like the out-of-control guests who appeared on his show, except they didn't run for president.
The 2022 Masters golf tournament at Augusta National is in full swing. The tournament has welcomed back the sports biggest star in Tiger Woods, who was by-far the most wagered on player at the tournament.
"I've realized there are many moments in my life where amazing things happened when I was wearing green," Jennifer Lopez explained in one of her newsletters
Jaime King must pay her estranged husband Kyle Newman monthly amounts in addition to a percentage of her yearly income in child and spousal support, according to court documents obtained by E! News.
"Do I need to thank her on bended knee and buy her things just for doing her job?"View Entire Post ›
Olivia Munn, who just welcomed her first child with boyfriend John Mulaney, shared a candid pic of herself post-pregnancy, calling it a "snapback" photo.
Blake Shelton gave the Country Thunder Arizona party people everything they could've wanted — hit songs, humor, drinking songs and Gwen Stefani.
The actor Val Kilmer, whose speech was affected by throat cancer, has partnered with an A.I. company Sonantic to reconstruct his voice and express himself.
Seth Meyers continues mocking former President Donald Trump on his late-night talk show, Late Night with Seth Meyers. Meyers said he looks forward to a time in which Trump is no longer relevant. However, Meyers believes Republicans still view him as their leader. “If he stopped talking about himself that would be a huge step […]
Strict rules, weird myths, and food coloring in the water are just a few of the Masters' quirks.
Salma Hayek has made us turn into real-life heart-eye emojis daily. From swimsuit snapshots to regal red carpet looks, we can’t get enough of her. This time, we’re swooning over her newest Instagram post featuring a rare, no-makeup selfie. On April 3, Hayek shared an ethereal photo of herself on her Instagram. She posted it […]