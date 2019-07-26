Is Jadason Enterprises (SGX:J03) Using Debt In A Risky Way?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Jadason Enterprises Ltd (SGX:J03) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Jadason Enterprises's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of March 2019, Jadason Enterprises had S$2.88m of debt, up from S$2.60m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it does have S$8.75m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of S$5.87m.

A Look At Jadason Enterprises's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Jadason Enterprises had liabilities of S$16.8m falling due within a year, and liabilities of S$14.4m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of S$8.75m and S$30.3m worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast S$7.92m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This excess liquidity suggests that Jadason Enterprises is taking a careful approach to debt. Because it has plenty of assets, it is unlikely to have trouble with its lenders. Succinctly put, Jadason Enterprises boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Jadason Enterprises can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Jadason Enterprises saw its revenue drop to S$52m, which is a fall of 18%. That's not what we would hope to see.

So How Risky Is Jadason Enterprises?

While Jadason Enterprises lost money on an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) level, it actually generated positive free cash flow S$2.3m. So although it is loss-making, it doesn't seem to have too much near-term balance sheet risk, keeping in mind the net cash. With mediocre revenue growth in the last year, we're don't find the investment opportunity particularly compelling. For riskier companies like Jadason Enterprises I always like to keep an eye on whether insiders are buying or selling. So click here if you want to find out for yourself.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt.