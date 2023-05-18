Jade Jagger 'arrested after scratching police officer outside Ibiza restaurant'

Jade Jagger

Jade Jagger has been arrested in Ibiza after she allegedly attacked a police officer outside a restaurant.

The jewellery designer, and daughter of Rolling Stones frontman Sir Mick Jagger and his first wife Bianca, was detained on Wednesday night after police were called to a disturbance inside a restaurant.

El Mundo, one of Spain's largest newspapers, reported Jagger was held by officers after she defended a man, understood to be at the centre of an apparent altercation, as he was arrested.

The Spanish newspaper reported the 51-year-old scratched a female officer and used insulting words during the incident. The relationship between Ms Jagger and the man is not immediately known.

Other Spanish media outlets reported Ms Jagger was under the influence of alcohol at the time of her arrest and had to be restrained after she shouted "stupid police" at officers from the National Police.

Ms Jagger, who moved to Ibiza in the 1990s, is said to have spent the night in a police station and is awaiting to learn whether she will appear in court on Thursday.

This is a breaking news story. Updates to follow.

