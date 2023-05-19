Jade Jagger fined £1,250 after Ibiza disturbance

Jade Jagger

Jade Jagger has been fined by a Spanish court after she was convicted of resisting arrest and wounding following a disturbance in Ibiza.

Her boyfriend Anthony Hinkson has been handed a four-month sentence for assault - but is not expected to serve any time in prison because sentences of less than two years are normally automatically suspended in Spain for first-time offenders.

The value of Ms Jagger's fine is believed to be around £1,250.

A court official said: “Court of Instruction Number One in Ibiza has held a speedy trial following a plea bargain deal against A.W and J.J who were arrested on Wednesday in Ibiza.

“The judge has convicted A.W of a crime of atentado contra la autoridad (assault) and handed him a four-month prison sentence.

“The same judge has fined JJ for a crime of serious resistance and a minor offence of wounding.

“The fine for the first offence is 10 euros daily over four months and for the second it is a 20-day fine at 10 euros a day.

“JJ must also compensate her victim with 800 euros.”

